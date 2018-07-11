Why Lib Dem Conference should debate UN Nuclear Weapons treaty

This coming Saturday the Federal Conference Committee will meet to choose motions for inclusion on the Agenda for Autumn Conference. Earlier this year a motion was submitted for Spring Conference signed by 137 members calling for the UK to Sign the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. FCC chose not to include it on the Agenda then. It has been submitted again, this time with 157 members supporting it :

SIGN THE UN TREATY ON THE PROHIBITION OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS Conference notes that (a) in July 2017 the United Nations voted on and approved the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. (b) The Treaty opened for signature on 20 September 2017 (c) The UK has repeatedly claimed to support multilateral disarmament Conference regrets that despite this, the UK Government: (i) Has boycotted the negotiations, and (ii) Has since insisted that Britain will never support the Treaty Conference believes that these failures demonstrate the UK Government’s lack of commitment to ridding the world of nuclear weapons despite its repeated claims to support multilateral disarmament. Conference commits Liberal Democrats to campaign for the UK to add its name to the list of signatories to the Treaty.

If it is chosen, the motion will be proposed by Baroness Sue Miller who initiated a Lords debate on the subject earlier this year. An Early Day Motion to the Commons was also signed by four LibDem MPs:

Sue’s article on this site calling for the motion to be debated by Conference back in the Spring is still applicable for Autumn Conference:

The Conservative Government are refusing to join these discussions that could lead to multilateral disarmament despite their continual statements that they support a multilateral approach. The organisation behind the Treaty, ICAN, won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2017. It is the first really plausible multilateral move for decades. Liberal Democrats must demonstrably support this multilateral approach, respect the international will of 122 countries and campaign for the UK to sign the UN Treaty which will work to prohibit these apocalyptic weapons of mass destruction.

The motion arises from a significant event that has taken place since the Party last debated nuclear weapons. For an internationalist Party with an admirable record of support for the United Nations, it would be tremendously disappointing if Conference was to be denied the chance to debate this Treaty. It is to be hoped that Federal Conference Committee will come to the same conclusion and agree to place it on the Agenda for Brighton.

* Kevin White is Chair of LibDems Against Trident. He was a member of the last LibDem working group on nuclear weapons and was a member of the pre-merger Liberal Party's Defence and Disarmament Panel