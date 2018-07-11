Caron Lindsay

Fancy sending a message to our new Brexit Secretary?

By | Wed 11th July 2018 - 8:41 pm

Dominic Raab is a staunch Leave MP representing a constituency which voted strongly to Remain.

He was elevated to the Cabinet after David Davies’ resignation presumably because Theresa May was doing everything she could do to avoid giving the job to Michael Gove.

He and the Prime Minister crossed swords before, back in 2011, when he referred to feminist ideas as “obnoxious bigotry”

If you want to learn more about him, he actually wrote on this site back in 2015. The comments tell you a bit more about why.

Later that year, during the election campaign, Tim Farron said he represented the “Alan B’stard view of politics” after he made some unbelievable comments about food banks:

The discussion turned to food banks and the fact that they were being used by nurses in some parts of the country. Dominic Raab made this comment:

What they tend to find is the typical user of food banks is not someone that is languishing in poverty, it is someone who has a cash flow problem episodically.

As you might imagine, Liberal Democrats were not slow in coming forward to condemn his views. Tim Farron said:

Dominic Raab is woefully out of touch and has no idea how much real people are struggling.  We are seeing nurses, police officers and the just about managing having to go to food banks as their paychecks won’t stretch any further.  People are hurting and the Tories, with comments like this, show they just don’t care.

Today, the mask slipped and we saw the real Tory Party.

The real reasons people have to go to food banks are low incomes, benefit delays, debt and homelessness.

These are stupid and deeply offensive comments by Dominic Raab and he should apologise.  This is the Alan B’Stard view of politics that shames him and his party.

So Remainers with a social conscience in his constituency have an early opportunity to tell him what they think of him and his new job.  Tomorrow, in a by-election in the Oxshott and Stoke d”Abernon ward of the very finely balanced Elmbridge DC, Dorothy Ford, the very same winner of the Ashdown Prize for her idea about compelling supermarkets to give left over perishable food to food banks, is the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Good luck to Dorothy and her campaign team. Rumour has it that the Tories have been unsettled by her spirited campaign. There is all to play for….

If you want to help in person or on the phone, details are here. 

 

 

PS: The Tories really are worried. Look at this tweet:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 12th Jul - 3:01pm
    I would whole-heartedly endorse consideration of this motion ay conference. The Social Liberal Forum has been campaigning on this issue for some time and it...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 12th Jul - 2:56pm
    I add that I am not of the view that this or any party should be of one view, nor should members leave, I regularly...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 12th Jul - 2:39pm
    I rarely contribute to this site now as my experience for years is it is as polarised as it is sensible, years of getting nowhere...
  • User AvatarJennie 12th Jul - 2:33pm
    Best thing about conference is the people.
  • User AvatarDav 12th Jul - 2:33pm
    You could also link it to good citizenship so it would be lost for a period of time when people commit minor crimes such as...
  • User AvatarWilliam Fowler 12th Jul - 2:31pm
    Interesting cost breakdown, a bit more fiddling with the figures and simplifying other welfare payments and it could be cost neutral or even save money...