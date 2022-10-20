Liz Truss goes, the country and world breathes relief

Jeepers. We needed this. But we didn’t need the continued instability. Liz Truss has rightly resigned this afternoon. She had no credibility when elected. She had no credibility in her few days in office.
The procedures for replacing Truss are uncertain. The Tories after a summer that saw potential candidates for the Tory leadership tearing each other and the Tory’s ability to govern the nation, govern anything was trashed.
In a statement outside No 10 today, Liz Truss resigned. She boasted of her low tax, high growth economy. She has submitted her resignation to King Charles.
The new Tory leader and the prime minister will be decided within the next week (by the Tories).
Surely as a political party that has lost confidence in itself and has lost the confidence of the public and the international community, it should seek a new mandate through a general election?
* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.
I have just received a load of Focus leaflets to deliver attacking Liz Truss which are now out of date. I had the same problem a few months ago when I was delivering leaflets attacking Boris Johnson just after he had quit. I wish the Conservatives would have the common decency to give us advance notice of when they are getting rid of their leader. It has become very difficult lately to keep our Focus leaflets up to date!
Kevin – quite!
At 55 there have been 11 PMs in my lifetime.
My son is only 16 and he’s already had 6!
@ Kevin Hawkins
Perhaps the Party needs to design a generic Focus with a blank space for the Tory PM.
I am reminded of a late boss of mine who used to greet his subordinates (usually jocularly) with the words, “Tell me, how long have you been in the job – not counting next week?”
I suspect that Graham Brady and the 1922 Committee will find a way to reduce the numbers so that there is only one candidate left (even if they have to get an agreement that the winning candidate makes the losing candidate deputy PM with a responsible job in Cabinet).
@Kevin Hawkins. Have you recycled the Boris Johnson leaflets yet. If not, I should hold on to them just in case he comes back.
Just four more Prime Ministers to go to Christmas Day.
@ Peter Davies.
Boris Johnson, the once and future P.M? I notice that the South West Surrey LibDem website includes an item calling upon Jeremy Hunt to sack Boris Johnson as P.M. But is it behind the times or ahead of them?
It’s probably time to ditch convention. King Charles 111 should just send for Kenneth Clarke to be prime minister and establish a government with cross party social democratic support
At 72 it’s 17 and counting (Wilson had 2 separate terms). No 18 on the way. Will he/she do any better? If you have a rotten set of policies, changing the salesperson doesn’t make a lot of difference.
It has been reported that Boris Johnson might be preparing to stand in the upcoming leadership election, that’s if he can tear himself away from his Caribbean holiday to bring his undoubted competence and integrity to smooth troubled waters to the rescue of the country and the Tory party? Would the electorate as whole accept that scenario, the thought just fills me with horror.?