Mary Reid

London Mayor

By | Sat 4th May 2024 - 4:35 pm

Sadiq Khan has comfortably won the Mayor of London contest although it hasn’t yet been officially announced. We can be sure of the result because the votes have been counted across the fourteen super-constituencies and their totals have been announced, so it’s a simple matter of arithmetic to work out the final result.

This contest was always a two horse race between Labour and Conservative, and voting reverted to FPTP this time around. We know that many of our voters voted tactically to keep the Tory out. Under those circumstances it is very pleasing that the Lib Dem candidate, Rob Blackie, came in third, albeit by a narrow margin of 70 votes.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • tom arms
    @ Matt Wardman, You are right about Iran and its 40 years of destabilising the region. It does deserve an article which I will write at some point in the future...
  • John Nicholson
    This is a fantastic achievement; well done Gareth and your team!...
  • William White
    Delighted to hear Gareth Roberts won. I think the Lib Dems could do better than expected in South West and West London. There is deep skepticism about the rulin...
  • Nick Collins
    May I mention a result which would no doubt have achieved prominence on this site in any week other than one when there were elections up and down the country a...
  • K Cutlet
    AlexB - you have misunderstood the Davey strategy. It is to target resources, messages and our manifesto to around 35-45 seats in the south of England plus a ha...