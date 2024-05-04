London Mayor

Sadiq Khan has comfortably won the Mayor of London contest although it hasn’t yet been officially announced. We can be sure of the result because the votes have been counted across the fourteen super-constituencies and their totals have been announced, so it’s a simple matter of arithmetic to work out the final result.

This contest was always a two horse race between Labour and Conservative, and voting reverted to FPTP this time around. We know that many of our voters voted tactically to keep the Tory out. Under those circumstances it is very pleasing that the Lib Dem candidate, Rob Blackie, came in third, albeit by a narrow margin of 70 votes.

🚨 BREAKING: Sadiq Khan has won the London Mayoral Election 🔴 LAB: 1,088,225 (43.7%)

🔵 CON: 811,518 (32.6%)

🟠 LDEM: 145,184 (5.8%)

🟢 GRN: 145,114 (5.8%)

🟣 RFM: 78,865 (3.2%)

⚪️ INDP: 47,815 (1.9%) 3.2% swing from Conservative to Labour — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 4, 2024

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.