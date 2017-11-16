NewsHound

London could be the green finance capital of the world

By | Thu 16th November 2017 - 10:27 am

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable has been writing about his green vision for finance, with London at the centre.

This is a welcome this initiative. The more we can green all aspects of our policy, the better. We have a good record from setting up the Green Investment Bank in coalition, and funding renewables. Vince begins,

The prospect of Brexit threatens to cause serious damage to the UK’s financial services industry.

Paris, Frankfurt, Dublin and even Luxembourg are circling like hungry jackals waiting to pick off the weakest members of the herd.

London will need to develop a distinctive and competitive offer to investors. I believe we can find it, in part, in the expanding world of green finance, steering investment into the low-carbon and resource-efficient technologies and infrastructure increasingly demanded by world markets.

He continues,

Britain already has real strengths in the green finance sector, with the achievements of the Green Investment Bank (before its needless privatisation), a track record in issuing green bonds and finance for renewable energy, and the City of London’s Green Finance Initiative.

Vince is calling for a comprehensive strategy for green finance with two key planks:

First, a programme of innovation, restructuring markets through enhanced flows of information.

I wholly endorse the conclusions of the Financial Stability Board’s Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Climate risk disclosure offers the opportunity to generate comparable and comprehensive information, enabling investors to make informed decisions and reducing systemic risks to financial systems….

We should also support the expansion of markets for green bonds and consider a range of incentives to encourage investors to hold green securities.

Second, we need to increase demand for green finance.

In September, Baroness Lynne Featherstone and I published a report demonstrating how the UK can meet the aim of zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 – which, unlike the government’s current target, is consistent with the UK’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Such a policy framework would both increase the rate of deployment of green infrastructure, and provide investors with the confidence they need to commit to long term investments in green technology.

Excellent ideas, definitely the way forward.  Read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

One Comment

  • Palehorse 16th Nov '17 - 11:03am

    I can’t help but observing, in a wry sort of way, that the centre left of our political life has spent years denouncing city bankers as the spawn of Satan and worse than genocidal war criminals yet as soon as they look to be moving to Frankfurt and Paris they have become national treasures to be kept at all costs.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 16th Nov - 11:21am
    @ Arnold, The term "devaluation" stems from the days when all currencies were either pegged to another currency like the US dollar or gold. That...
  • User AvatarPalehorse 16th Nov - 11:03am
    I can't help but observing, in a wry sort of way, that the centre left of our political life has spent years denouncing city bankers...
  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 16th Nov - 10:41am
    “Labour MP calls for probe into Tory use of voter data” All parties who can afford it use voter data, and this will have to...
  • User AvatarJohn Barrett 16th Nov - 10:11am
    Such certainty about the future from both sides, claiming to know as a fact, the outcome of Brexit in advance, is a failing that neither...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 16th Nov - 9:40am
    @ Sean Hyland, the remain-arguments are not one-sided, just focussed on what matters: people's economic wellbeing. We have no time for costly sovereignty-nonsense or xenophobia....
  • User AvatarJohn Barrett 16th Nov - 9:35am
    Nice to hear such enthusiastic comments from a new member. Best wishes for the future and hopefully you will be able to assist the party...