London could be the green finance capital of the world

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable has been writing about his green vision for finance, with London at the centre.

This is a welcome this initiative. The more we can green all aspects of our policy, the better. We have a good record from setting up the Green Investment Bank in coalition, and funding renewables. Vince begins,

The prospect of Brexit threatens to cause serious damage to the UK’s financial services industry. Paris, Frankfurt, Dublin and even Luxembourg are circling like hungry jackals waiting to pick off the weakest members of the herd. London will need to develop a distinctive and competitive offer to investors. I believe we can find it, in part, in the expanding world of green finance, steering investment into the low-carbon and resource-efficient technologies and infrastructure increasingly demanded by world markets.

He continues,

Britain already has real strengths in the green finance sector, with the achievements of the Green Investment Bank (before its needless privatisation), a track record in issuing green bonds and finance for renewable energy, and the City of London’s Green Finance Initiative.

Vince is calling for a comprehensive strategy for green finance with two key planks:

First, a programme of innovation, restructuring markets through enhanced flows of information. I wholly endorse the conclusions of the Financial Stability Board’s Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Climate risk disclosure offers the opportunity to generate comparable and comprehensive information, enabling investors to make informed decisions and reducing systemic risks to financial systems…. We should also support the expansion of markets for green bonds and consider a range of incentives to encourage investors to hold green securities. Second, we need to increase demand for green finance. In September, Baroness Lynne Featherstone and I published a report demonstrating how the UK can meet the aim of zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 – which, unlike the government’s current target, is consistent with the UK’s commitments under the Paris Agreement. Such a policy framework would both increase the rate of deployment of green infrastructure, and provide investors with the confidence they need to commit to long term investments in green technology.

Excellent ideas, definitely the way forward. Read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.