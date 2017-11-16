Rebuilding the Lib Dem Vote – a Cornish perspective

I attended a talk given by Dan Rogerson (ex-DEFRA Minister and ex-MP for North Cornwall) at a St Austell & Newquay Lib Dems meeting. Dan was extremely interesting regarding the vote in Cornwall – we used to have six MPs out of six constituencies, but now there are six Tories – as to how to rebuild our vote.

Firstly, the historical Cornish nonconformist Liberal vote has shrunk as more incomers arrive bringing two-party politics

Secondly, we have done well in the past when the Tories are weak, building up to sixty MPs during the Blair years when the Tories were at their nadir. They recovered as Cameron appeared to move them to the left, absorbing some of our support. Now they may be on the decline again as their voting bloc ages, and are moving back to the right, leaving us in the “Goldilocks Zone” to attract Liberal Tories and Blairites.

Thirdly, Labour have a lot of members in Cornwall now. This did not manifest in Council seats gained in the last main round of elections in May, or in boots on the ground last June. They appear disorganised and riven by factionalism. However, they are visible with street stalls in the town centres such as Truro, Redruth and St Austell.

Fourthly, public sector workers switched to Labour during the Coalition. We need to engage with their issues and demonstrate that we are the best choice.

Fifthly, Cornwall voted Leave apart from Truro & Falmouth – the latter being a university town.

Sixthly, our local membership is too low following the 2015 collapse, though it is returning. The most important thing for us to do is to recruit, organise and motivate volunteers.

Yet all is not lost! Opportunities for growth of Cornwall’s Lib Dem vote exist. If we Hard Brexit then Tory business donors will walk, and may switch to us nationally. In as much as the left/right axis is relevant, we belong on the centre-left and have been most successful there. However, the Coalition made us look centre-right, especially to younger voters. Winning at least one of the Parliamentary seats back will help us regain credibility, and St Ives is ultra-marginal.

We must get our successes on councils registering with the public. Our Councillors can ally with community leaders and business leaders.

We can carry a message of hope, as does Corbyn Labour – we are necessarily doom-mongers regarding Brexit, but we have a lot to say on the issues that will improve the lives of people in Cornwall.

* Robert Irwin is the PR Officer for St Austell and Newquay Liberal Democrats