Jonathan Fryer

London gears up for 2020

By | Sat 24th November 2018 - 8:55 am

London may be the smallest English region geographically, but in LibDem terms it is top of the league, with around 20,000 members, many of whom joined following the 2016 EU Referendum and subsequent general election. Small wonder, then, that Brexit will figure large at the London LibDems’ regional conference tomorrow [Saturday].

Tom Brake, MP for Carshalton & Wallington and the Party’s national Brexit spokesperson, will be leading a session on the impact of Brexit on the city, chaired by former MEP Baroness Ludford. And in one of a number of fringe meetings, sponsored by the Alliance of European Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Arthur Griffin, Vice President of our Irish sister party, Fianna Faíl, will give a presentation on Winning That First Preference Vote.

LibDem Leader, Sir Vince Cable (MP for Twickenham) will provide the opening keynote address in the impressive surroundings of Canary Wharf, whose CEO, Sir George Iacobescu, will give a welcoming speech, alongside one of the party’s newest recruits, Tower Hamlets Councillor Rabina Khan.

Tower Hamlets is something of a success story in increasing diversity within the Party and given the fact that one in three Londoners were not even born in the UK, diversity is a key preoccupation of London Liberal Democrats. This is splendidly reflected in the team that has just been selected by the membership to fight the 2020 London Mayoral and GLA elections.

Our Mayoral candidate is the high-flying former civil servant Siobhan Benita, while the top four places on the GLA top-up list are filled by current GLA member Caroline Pidgeon, Merton borough Councillor Hina Bokhari, Lucy Salek (who fought the Lewisham East parliamentary by-election earlier this year) and the outgoing Chair of London Region, Chris Maines.

The election may be 18 months away, but for London LibDems it’s all systems go!

* Jonathan Fryer is PPC for the Cities of London and Westminster and the Party’s London Brexit spokesperson.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDon Harrison 24th Nov - 8:23am
    Is is a disaster .
  • User AvatarTom Harney 24th Nov - 8:19am
    The problem is dealing with the result of the referendum. It seems that no one planned for the result of a vote to leave the...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 24th Nov - 12:37am
    "We are actually a bit higher than 7.5% on average now" Barely. The trend does not look good - the gentle uptick since the Spring...
  • User AvatarRossMcL 23rd Nov - 10:34pm
    We are living through an extraordinarily febrile moment in politics, and I think it is all to play for. I hope all of us have...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 23rd Nov - 10:30pm
    @Michael1 In my opinion Brexit beats them all, as least as far as peacetime crises are concerned. I could live with a third EU referendum;...
  • User AvatarBarry Long 23rd Nov - 10:09pm
    As a Beano reader in the 50s I can match some of them up to the actual characters in my mind although I can't remember...