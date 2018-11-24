London gears up for 2020

London may be the smallest English region geographically, but in LibDem terms it is top of the league, with around 20,000 members, many of whom joined following the 2016 EU Referendum and subsequent general election. Small wonder, then, that Brexit will figure large at the London LibDems’ regional conference tomorrow [Saturday].

Tom Brake, MP for Carshalton & Wallington and the Party’s national Brexit spokesperson, will be leading a session on the impact of Brexit on the city, chaired by former MEP Baroness Ludford. And in one of a number of fringe meetings, sponsored by the Alliance of European Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Arthur Griffin, Vice President of our Irish sister party, Fianna Faíl, will give a presentation on Winning That First Preference Vote.

LibDem Leader, Sir Vince Cable (MP for Twickenham) will provide the opening keynote address in the impressive surroundings of Canary Wharf, whose CEO, Sir George Iacobescu, will give a welcoming speech, alongside one of the party’s newest recruits, Tower Hamlets Councillor Rabina Khan.

Tower Hamlets is something of a success story in increasing diversity within the Party and given the fact that one in three Londoners were not even born in the UK, diversity is a key preoccupation of London Liberal Democrats. This is splendidly reflected in the team that has just been selected by the membership to fight the 2020 London Mayoral and GLA elections.

Our Mayoral candidate is the high-flying former civil servant Siobhan Benita, while the top four places on the GLA top-up list are filled by current GLA member Caroline Pidgeon, Merton borough Councillor Hina Bokhari, Lucy Salek (who fought the Lewisham East parliamentary by-election earlier this year) and the outgoing Chair of London Region, Chris Maines.

The election may be 18 months away, but for London LibDems it’s all systems go!

* Jonathan Fryer is PPC for the Cities of London and Westminster and the Party’s London Brexit spokesperson.