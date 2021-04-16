The Voice

London Liberal Democrats launch manifesto to Take London Forward

By | Fri 16th April 2021 - 11:35 am

Luisa Porritt has launched her manifesto for the London mayoral elections on 6 May saying:

“London is a liberal city. I’ll offer the progressive alternative to Sadiq Khan’s poor record our city needs. What would have been ten years of steady change has been accelerated in a year by the pandemic.”

Luisa is pledging to introduce a flexible travel card, block the Silvertown Tunnel and make the streets safer.

“Do we try to reverse these big changes? Run promotional campaigns telling people to get back to the office? Or do we embrace change? Make a plan for it and make it work for Londoners.”

A flexible travel card will give Londoners the option of buying a four-day pass, saving flexible workers £520 a year and making it more affordable for them to work in the office when they need to.

People are spending less time in the office and businesses are going to see it as an opportunity to reduce space:

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to finally fix our housing crisis. We must challenge ourselves to convert these spaces into quality, affordable, zero-carbon homes.”

The Liberal Democrats will say no to the Silvertown Tunnel:

“It’s the Mayor’s dirty little secret… an expensive, polluting new road project that will drive a hole through our zero-carbon ambitions and take funds away from public transport projects we need.”

Luisa Porritt is pledging to make our streets safer by bringing back proper Community Policing:

“The current Mayor has closed half the police stations in London. We will call a moratorium on police station closures and look to reopen as many of the over 30 closed police stations as communities demand.”

“We must bring back proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and known personally to local people.”

Press release.

