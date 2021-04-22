London Mayor candidates in TV debate

The candidates for London Mayor, including Lib Dem Luisa Porritt, will be debating live on ITV this evening. They can be viewed on the ITV London News slot at 6pm.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.