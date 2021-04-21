Jane Dodds launches Basic Income YouTube series

Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds has launched a YouTube series in the runup to the Senedd elections to showcase the many ways in which a Basic Income could change the lives of people in Wales.

Published on the Welsh Lib Dems YouTube channel, “Basic Income Conversations with Jane Dodds” is a series of informal one-to-one conversations in which Jane asks men and women from all corners of the country about their day-to-day lives and how they think a Basic Income would make a difference to them and their communities.

In the first, she hears from Mary, a shop assistant and mother of one from Cowbridge, who reflects on the difficulties her and other working families face trying to make ends meet. “There are rural communities where they go without so much, they go without basics just to get by. And they’re all working families and that’s what I can’t get my head around. They’re all working so hard”.

Mary said the first time she heard about Basic Income was when the Welsh Lib Dems started talking about it and now she is all for it (and hopefully for the Lib Dems too, as a result!).

Jane Dodds has been a vocal supporter of Basic Income for many years and was delighted when the party adopted it as official policy at last year’s conference. “In this campaign I wanted to speak to regular, hard-working people across the country because I wanted to hear their stories and how they thought the financial security of a Basic Income could make a difference to them”, she told Lib Dems for Basic Income.

She added: “I also happen to think that Basic Income is a vote-winner at the doorstep. Once people like Mary hear about it, they just get it. They understand the impact on them and their communities of giving even small amounts of money to people on a regular basis”.

Basic Income is a simple concept: If poverty is a lack of cash, then Basic Income seeks to solve the problem of poverty by giving people cash. The idea is to pay every individual an amount of money, regularly and unconditionally, from the moment they are born to the moment they die.

A Basic Income has five core characteristics:

It’s paid in cash: it’s money you can spend on whatever you want.

It’s paid regularly: so you know the next payment is coming.

It’s for individuals: Each person gets their own basic income, paid to the individual not the household.

It’s unconditional: You don’t have to work or make any promises to get your basic income, there are no strings attached

It’s universal: everyone gets it.

At these elections, the Welsh Liberal Democrats are calling for the rollout of a Basic Income pilot across the nation, based on the above five principles and funded by central government. This should be followed, if it leads as we expect to sustained reductions in poverty rates, by a permanent rollout of this policy across the whole of the UK.

If you are in Wales and want to talk Basic Income with Jane for an episode of this podcast, please get in touch here.

Jon Alexander is writing on behalf of Lib Dems for Basic Income.

* Jon Alexander is a member of the council of the Social Liberal Forum and of Sevenoaks, Dartford and Gravesham Liberal Democrats