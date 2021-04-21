Mary Reid

Reactions to the conviction of George Floyd’s murderer

By | Wed 21st April 2021 - 11:46 am

Liberal Democrats have been commenting on the conviction of George Floyd’s murderer.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Evans
    John Marriott - very pithy, and very true....
  • Brad Barrows
    @Fiona I largely agree with most of the points you make, as you agree that devolving laws on drugs is also part of the solution. My concern with Willie Rennie ...
  • John Peters
    Football fans everywhere can rejoice in Brexit. The deal would otherwise have gone ahead. https://www.politico.eu/article/juventus-chief-blames-brexit-for-s...
  • David Raw
    Select Committee Report, continued, The UK Government must review the impact welfare sanctions have on people who use drugs, and outline steps it will take ...
  • David Raw
    As a former Convenor for Social Care and trustee of a Drug and Alcohol charity in Scotland, I'd like to refer Fiona to the House of Commons Select Committee Rep...