Reactions to the conviction of George Floyd’s murderer

Liberal Democrats have been commenting on the conviction of George Floyd’s murderer.

George Floyd’s family must feel a huge sense of relief that justice has been done. The broader fight for racial justice in the US and here at home must go on. Black Lives Matter. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) April 20, 2021

I held my breath and gripped my husband’s hand as the judge read out the guilty verdict. Yes #GeorgeFloyd didn’t die in vain, history will show it was for a reason. Real change is happening and must continue. #Hope #Justice — Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) April 21, 2021

So many constituents got in touch with me last year to express their shock and horror at the murder of George Floyd. That it was murder has now been confirmed in a court of law. The right outcome for the Floyd family and the US. https://t.co/SUUiBlsxQO — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) April 20, 2021

It’s right that the man who murdered #GeorgeFloyd has been held to account. Thinking of George’s loved ones. Systemic racism is a scourge on society. But we mustn’t pretend this is just an issue in the US Let’s all say it loudly & clearly – Black Lives Matter #BlackLivesMatter — Caroline Pidgeon 🔶 (@CarolinePidgeon) April 20, 2021

“The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” – Martin Luther King Jr.#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/Fmy1Vg54ge — Jamie Stone MP | #VoteMolly (@Jamie4North) April 20, 2021

Guilty, guilty, guilty. #GeorgeFloyd suffered a brutal murder. Thankfully justice has been served. With other officers still facing prosecution, and racial inequality still rampant, there’s still a long way to go. #GeorgeFloydverdict — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) April 20, 2021

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.