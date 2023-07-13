London Mayoral shortlist

Two candidates have been shortlisted for the selection of our candidate for London Mayor. They are Rob Blackie and Chris French.

London members are invited to a hustings on Sunday 23rd July. Voting will open after that, closing on 9th August. The result will be declared in September.

We have been sent this information about the two candidates:

Rob Blackie advises startup technology companies, working on challenges such as accelerating cancer treatments and tackling climate change. In 2022 Rob founded the award-winning Breaking Putin’s Censorship Campaign – fighting Russian propaganda about the Ukraine war. Rob is number 2 on the Liberal Democrats London Assembly List for the 2024 elections.

Chris French is a community advocate, working daily with the NHS, local authorities and the voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise sectors in tackling health inequalities in the capital. A former Met Police Special Constable, Chris is the founder of Lambeth Links, the LGBTQ+ forum for Lambeth and Chair of infrastructure charity, LGBT Consortium. Chris is the Lambeth and Southwark London Assembly candidate for the 2024 elections.