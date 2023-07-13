Save the Children Fund exposes Israel’s abuse of Palestinian children

It was when Save the Children Fund’s founder, Eglantyne Jebb, was shouted down by hecklers at SCF’s inaugural meeting in 1919 as she tried to raise money for the starving children of Austria and Germany, that George Bernard Shaw stepped onto the podium and declared, ‘I have no enemies under the age of seven.’ His words silenced the crowd and as we know, SCF became one of Britain’s most illustrious NGOs. It has always been reticent, like other NGOs and Western governments, to call Israel’s poor human rights record to account, for the obvious reason of the unequalled historic suffering of the Jewish people.

But it can remain silent no longer. Palestinian children live in constant fear, are liable to violent arrest and incarceration, most hauled from their beds in the middle of the night by heavily armed soldiers. Almost half such arrests, according to this SCF report, involved excessive violence against both children and to property.

In a case I know of personally, 16-year-old Shadi, whose parents run East Jerusalem’s classical music conservatoire, was dragged from his bed in the middle of the night last October. As his grandmother told me, “They beat him until he was bleeding all over the room and along the path on the way out of the house dragging him barefoot and blindfolded not allowing the parents to see where the blood was coming from.” Shadi’s ill treatment made it into Haaretz newspaper. He was illegally taken out of the Occupied Territory to the notorious Russian Compound, then to a remote prison in Northern Israel. After forty one days of beatings and questioning about his alleged role in a stone-throwing incident, he was released to house arrest. He still awaits trial.

In such cases the rest of the family, regardless of age, are also traumatised. Fear and anxiety are rife among all Palestine’s children. Bed-wetting is epidemic. Once in prison, children may suffer physical abuse and mental isolation or torment. We should be outraged. Children, like Shadi, are often illegally taken across the border into Israel where parents or lawyers have great difficulty visiting them.

Before SCF (or I) are accused of anti-Semitism, let us be clear that there is nothing particularly Israeli or Jewish in what is going on. Rather, it is what all societies do to unwanted minorities when they throw off the inconvenient restraints of international law. It is precisely why the law exists, to restrain us from our dark instincts. Furthermore, societies that know they have impunity tend to intensify their level of persecution of unwanted people. The nightmare will only stop when states friendly to Israel warn it that unless it comes into compliance with the requirements of the law, there will be consequences.

* David McDowall worked for UNRWA in the 1970s, and was an Oxfam relief worker during Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 1982. Since then he’s written on Middle Eastern and British history.