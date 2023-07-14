A leftist divorce

On February 26th, 2023, Labour MP John McDonnell addressed rumours that there was a split within the left after a difference of opinion between himself and former Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn on whether Ukraine should be armed to fight back against the russian invasion.

McDonnell denied this, claiming “an honest difference of opinion”. And what a difference; either provide firepower to a population facing a fascist invasion or choose neutrality and encourage the invaded country to accept annexation, deportation and genocide.

A breeding ground for division in the left is foreign policy. Most notably since the formation of the Stop the War Coalition (STWC) in 2001, individuals on the far-left have used the platform to voice their disagreement with what they view as the greatest evil on this earth; “Western (American) imperialism”.

There is, however, a problem; you cannot reach a peaceful settlement with an oppressor that refuses to recognise the basic human rights of the oppressed, something STWC ignores. This was the case in 2015, when Tariq Ali called for Western forces to “stand side-by-side with Assad and the russians”, despite Assad having used chemical weapons on his own people and russia by that point having carried out crimes against humanity in Chechnya, invaded Georgia and Moldova, and annexed Crimea.

There have always been, however, those on the left that are willing to put ideology to one side to fight the common enemy: totalitarianism. Whether the International Brigade that supported the Popular Front against Franco (before Stalin decided to torture and kill those that dared to believe in anything other than Stalinism) or social democrats across Europe working with neoconservatives and liberals in supporting NATO intervention in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, there have been those on the left that support fighting against tyranny.

In recent times, we’ve seen new coalitions arise across the moderate and further left, ranging from centrists to Trotskyists united in their opposition of russian fascism. While not all support NATO, there are shared values that bring this coalition together: self-determination, support for democracy and opposition to totalitarianism. This has led to relatively liberal media outlets such as Byline Times, The Guardian and The Independent stand alongside the Third Camp Marxist media outlet Workers’ Liberty in their condemnation of far-left and far-right media outlets appeasing russia.

MPs often viewed as begrudged bed fellows like McDonnell and Blairite grandee Ben Bradshaw singing from the same hymn sheet on intervention, and Clive Lewis of the Socialist Campaign Group, a parliamentary group known for its opposition to military intervention, put forward an Early Day Motion calling on the UK Government to INCREASE military support for Ukraine.

It’s clear that, whether on economic, social, or military issues, there is huge division amongst the left. While one side chooses to compromise and unite in the face of totalitarianism, the other side chooses ideological purity. While one side opposes ALL imperialism, the other turns a blind eye to crimes against humanity carried out by enemies of democracy. While one side stands with Ukraine, the other sides with russia. The left has tried to make this unholy alliance work for too long.

There is no reconciliation between the democratic left and totalitarian left.

The only option left is to separate.

Note: The Ukrainian government has asked for all mention of “russia”, “russian” and “russian federation” to be written without the capitals, as in literature they are usually used to denote importance or respect, neither of which russia deserves at the moment.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member.