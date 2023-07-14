ALDC by-election report, 13th July 2023

This week saw 4 principal council by-elections. There were Lib Dem candidates in all 4 which is a really good benchmark to hit. In all elections the Lib Dem share of the vote moved forwards.

We also celebrated some very impressive gains in Town Council by-elections in Melksham and Chippenham. Congratulations to the local teams there.

Two by-elections took place in Newham LBC. Thank you to David Terrar (Boleyn ward) and Claire Pattie (Well End ward) for making sure there was a Lib Dem choice on the ballot paper. The Lib Dems had not contested the last election in both wards – so this is great progress. In Well End we jumped immediately to 3rd place leapfrogging both the Green Party and Reform UK.

Newham LBC, Boleyn ward

Independent: 1153 (42.5%, +42.5%)

Labour: 871 (32.1%, -27%)

Green Party: 572 (21.1%, +3.5%)

Conservative: 69 (2.5%, -15.6%)

Reform: 23 (0.8%, +0.8%)

Liberal Democrat (David Terrar): 22 (0.8%, +0.8%)

Independent GAIN from Labour

Newham LBC, Well End ward

Labour: 1659 (61.1%, +12.5)

Conservative: 739 (27.2%, +12.3)

Liberal Democrat (Claire Pattie): 138 (5.1%, +5.1%)

Green Party: 123 (4.5%, -4.5)

Reform: 58 (2.1%, -0.2)

Labour HOLD

On Norfolk County Council we had a great result in West Depwade ward – gaining an extra 7.4% of the vote and finishing just 250 votes away from topping the poll. Thank you and congratulations to Ian Spratt on a great result. The Green Party gained the ward from the Conservatives.

Norfolk CC, West Depwade

Green Party: 663 (29%, +19.7%)

Conservative: 582 (25.4%, -18.2%)

Liberal Democrat (Ian Spratt): 409 (17.9%, +7.4%)

Independent: 405 (17.7%, -6%)

Labour: 228 (10%, -2.8%)

On Rotherham DC, Lib Dem Matt Mears finished 3rd of 7 candidates in Dinnington ward with an increased Lib Dem share of the vote. Thank you to Matt for standing and well done on moving the Lib Dems forwards. The Conservatives held the ward.

Rotherham DC, Dinnington

Conservative: 1064 (42.7%, +6.5)

Labour: 820 (32.9%, +7.5)

Liberal Democrat (Matt Mears): 262 (10.5%, +1.5)

Independent: 196 (7.9%, -11.3%)

Reform: 61 (2.4%, +2.4%)

Green Party: 59 (2.4%, -7.7)

Yorkshire Party: 28 (1.1%, +1.1)

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.