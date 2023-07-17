Welcome to my day: 17 July 2023 – “the things that pass for knowledge I can’t understand”*

I have to admit that I’ve been struggling for inspiration of late, which might explain why Mondays have been a bit devoid of content for a few weeks. I’m also rather busier than I had expected, what with my responsibilities in the town and parish council sector, a Parliamentary candidate selection to manage and a day job. But all you can do is keep trying, so here I am to start another week…

There are times when you wonder what a group of politicians are really thinking. For instance, the “New Conservatives” are seriously proposing to restrict the number of foreign care workers allowed into the country, with the expectation that this will drive up salaries in the sector and entice British workers to fill the gap. Sounds simple, right?

Bear in mind that there are already 165,000 vacancies in the social care sector, that local government is buckling under the financial burden of paying for social care, that unemployment is pretty low in large parts of the country and that there are, frankly, easier ways of making a living, and you realise just how daft such an idea is.

And now, in their desperation to drive down net migration figures, the Government have turned to foreign students, making Britain a less attractive destination in a competitive global further education market. I am reminded that British universities have been driven to recruit more and more overseas students in order to balance their books and so, universities are being urged to cut the number of “low value” courses offered to bridge the resulting gap. Because, once again, Conservatives are giving the impression that they don’t like foreigners, don’t believe in choice – you’re paying for an education, so why shouldn’t you have one that you want? – and actually can’t think beyond the initial impact of their prejudices.

Are they really attempting to tear everything down before the next General Election?

If only Labour could give the impression that their aspirations were more than to be a little less unpleasant, a little more competent…

It is perhaps a sign of the low bar that needs to be cleared by a prospective replacement administration that the public (as polled) appears to be yearning for just that. Out here in mid-Suffolk, I seldom hear anyone telling me how enthusiastic they are to have the opportunity to vote Labour next year – this in a constituency where Labour got within 368 votes in 1997. Perhaps that does leave a space for a third party that is more radical, more challenging, than the Official Opposition. That should be us, yet we sometimes seem to lack the courage of our own convictions. Perhaps that’s because we don’t get much media coverage – that eternal problem – and perhaps because the ongoing psychodrama that is the current Conservative Party is so much easier for the Lobby to cover.

And that makes Somerton and Frome so important both for us and for the prospect of a Conservative defeat whenever they choose to go to the country. Firstly, a win puts us firmly at the centre of media attention, if only for a while. Second, it emphasises that, in our old heartlands, we’re the main challenger. And third, it’s a boost to morale in our target seats and encouragement that we’re on a path back to wider relevance. So, fingers crossed for Thursday night…

Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

* “Reelin’ In The Years” by Steely Dan.