NHS waiting lists: One in eight patients in some areas waiting over a year for treatment

Analysis reveals “stark postcode lottery” with Manchester and Brighton hardest hit by waits of one year or more

15% increase in year-long waits across the country, despite government pledge to end them by 2025

Lib Dems warn patients are being left waiting in limbo and the NHS is “on its knees”

One in eight NHS patients in some areas of England have been waiting a year or more for treatment, new analysis by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.

The party said the figures revealed patients are facing a stark postcode lottery, with waits of a year or more far more common in some areas than others.

Trafford was the worst affected area with over one in eight (13%) patients who had been on an NHS waiting list for a year or more, a higher proportion than anywhere else in the country. This was followed by Manchester (13%), Brighton and Hove (10%) and Stockport (10%). Sunderland had the fewest waits of one year or more in the country at just 0.8%.

Solihull and West Birmingham had the highest number of year-long waits of any NHS local area, with 16,365 on an NHS waiting list for a year or more, making up 8% of the total. This was followed by Devon with 13,629 year-long waits.

On average, one in twenty patients in England on an NHS waiting list have been waiting for one year or more. This amounts to 385,022 people waiting a year or more to start treatment, up 15% compared to last year. It comes despite a government pledge to eliminate the number of patients waiting more than a year by March 2025.

Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said: