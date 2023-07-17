The Voice

Liberal Democrats announce London Mayoral shortlist

By | Mon 17th July 2023 - 11:22 am

The Liberal Democrats have announced their shortlisted candidates for next year’s London Mayoral election. Rob Blackie and Chris French have been shortlisted and will now have the summer to win the support of London Liberal Democrat members. The result will be announced in September.

Rob Blackie advises startup technology companies, working on challenges such as accelerating cancer treatments and tackling climate change. In 2022 Rob founded the award-winning Breaking Putin’s Censorship Campaign – fighting Russian propaganda about the Ukraine war. Rob is number 2 on the Liberal Democrats London Assembly List for the 2024 elections.

Chris French is a community advocate, working daily with the NHS, local authorities and the voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise sectors in tackling health inequalities in the capital. A former Met Police Special Constable, Chris is the founder of Lambeth Links, the LGBTQ+ forum for Lambeth and Chair of infrastructure charity, LGBT Consortium. Chris is the Lambeth and Southwark London Assembly candidate for the 2024 elections.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in London and Selection news.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Roland
    The “New Conservatives” idea, isn’t that daft - it is just the inverse of the idea that has held sway for too many decades that is cheaper and better for ...
  • Tristan Ward
    Get down to Somerton & Frome if you can. I was there canvassing yesterday and my impression is that it is neck a neck. We need bodies on the ground t...
  • Jack Meredith
    Hi @Martin Gray. I had to comment to clear something up here. I have been working with people IN Ukraine for the last two years, helping to raise money and send...
  • Martin Gray
    @Tim Rogers...There was a freely elected government in Ukraine up until Feb 2014 . It would be foolhardy not to recognise that a significant proportion of Crim...
  • Jason Connor
    So enslavement by coercive control is a prompt end to this conflict is it. You totally ignore the number of civilians; women and children killed innocently so f...