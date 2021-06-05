Long-serving Lib Dem Legend Flick Rea steps down as Camden Councillor

Camden’s longest serving Lib Dem Councillor Flick Rea has decided to step down.

Flick, who was elected 35 years ago, is now in her 80s and her decision to resign as a councillor was in part motivated by the Government’s insistence that local Government resumes in-person meetings.

Camden Lib Dems celebrated her time at the Council on Twitter:

With heartfelt gratitude for her incredible 35 years of service, @FlickRea will be stepping down as Liberal Democrat councillor for Fortune Green ward. Flick has been a tireless champion for the people of Camden and will continue to be a driving force in the Lib Dems. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PY0TlxSr5X — Camden Lib Dems 🔶 (@CamdenLibDems) June 5, 2021

From Camden New Journal:

“I’m ok but not great,” said Cllr Rea, who is in her 80s and has had problems with her eyesight. “Being asked to go to Mornington Crescent feels too much for me. It’s a hard break for me and I will be sad to be leaving, as I’ve always tried to be a voice for my constituents. They want to know somebody will listen to them.”

The article looks back at her long record of service:

“The council has changed over my time,” she said. “And really it was when they got rid of the old committee system that things changed for the worse because things got so top down. I imagine even some Labour backbenchers wonder what they can actually do under the cabinet system.” One of her great loves has been the planning committee; often providing colourful assessments of the schemes that are put before councillors but always protective of the borough’s heritage buildings. “I will miss the council very much and one of the reasons I have delayed putting in my letter saying I’m stepping down is that I have so many emails and issues to deal with while I’m still just about a councillor,” she said. “The number of emails and messages I’ve had from constituents during the pandemic have been more than I’ve ever had. People have had more time and have walked past a pothole in the road and thought ‘I’ll tell Flick about that’. Or it’s this or it’s that. There is a lot to get through, but with my eyesight the way it is I can’t, sadly, be staring at a screen for hours on end or all night.”

There will be a by-election in Flick’s Fortune Green ward on 22 July. The Lib Dem candidate will be Nancy Jirira, a former councillor and a nurse who featured in BBC’s Hospital series last year after she became seriously ill with Covid.

There will now be a by-election for the Fortune Green seat. We're delighted to announce Nancy Jirira @nancysoko as our candidate. Nancy is a well-known NHS nurse and campaigner in Fortune Green. She became a local hero after her appearance on the BBC's Hospital programme. pic.twitter.com/pKwUW5Vmwx — Camden Lib Dems 🔶 (@CamdenLibDems) June 5, 2021

Our very best wishes and thanks to Flick on her retirement and good luck to Nancy in the by-election.

Please share stories of Flick’s time as a councillor and any messages of thanks to her in the comments.