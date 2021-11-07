Caron Lindsay

Look who’s turned up in North Shropshire…

By | Sun 7th November 2021 - 8:02 pm

Look who spent their Sunday in North Shropshire…

Ed made around 16 visits to Chesham and Amersham earlier this Summer. He is the first party leader to show up in the by-election caused by the resignation of Owen Paterson over allegations of paid advocacy.

The Lib Dem campaign seems to have got off to a very good start. My spies tell me that we have delivered a LOT of leaflets this weekend. Given that we didn’t know this by-election was happening until Thursday lunchtime, that is impressive.

We haven’t selected a candidate yet, but I suspect that will happen very quickly.

Ed told local activists in Whitchurch:

Boris Johnson’s Conservatives are pumping sewage into our rivers and sleaze into our politics. People in North Shropshire including many lifelong Conservative voters are sick of having their concerns ignored and being taken for granted.

It is clear that the Liberal Democrats are the challengers to the Conservatives in North Shropshire. Labour and the Greens cannot win here.

For too long, the Conservatives have left North Shropshire lagging behind with the local NHS facing real difficulties. A Liberal Democrat by-election victory would send a powerful message to the Conservatives that the people of North Shropshire need to be listened to.

He was accompanied by Helen Morgan, our candidate in the 2019 General Election, who said:

Sir Ed’s visit is a real boost to our local campaign and shows just how seriously the Liberal Democrats will be taking this election.

Speaking regularly to local people, we know just how frustrated they are that they are not being listened to by the Conservative Government. People are very frustrated that Shropshire continues to be left behind with our NHS struggling to cope and real difficulties getting an appointment with a GP.

In May, we proved that the local Liberal Democrats are the challengers to the Conservatives and we are looking forward to welcoming Sir Ed back to North Shropshire to support our campaign for local people.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Stephen Harte 7th Nov '21 - 8:10pm

    At last Caron has admitted what we all have suspected…..she has spies EVERYWHERE!

