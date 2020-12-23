The Voice

Love from the Lib Dem Voice team

By | Wed 23rd December 2020 - 10:44 am

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Leon Duveen
    "The cynic might argue that, as so many teachers were ‘working’ at home last Spring," And the cynic would be wrong and simply parroting Tory propaganda. ...
  • John Marriott
    @Gordon Having reread that link you gave me, which, I assume, originated from across the pond, I might add a few more comments from my own experience. Having h...
  • Elaine Woodard
    @LeonDuveen. I thought I’d read there was no guarantee that the vaccine would stop someone spreading the disease. Some of the trials only looked at whether pe...
  • Richard Underhill.
    Paul Barker 22nd Dec '20 - 2:40pm. Layla should leave well alone WHO are the World Health Organisation. The UK should cooperate with the WHO and set an example...
  • John Marriott
    The cynic might argue that, as so many teachers were ‘working’ at home last Spring, still drawing a full salary unlike many others in our ‘working’ popu...