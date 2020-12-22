Simon McGrath

No, teachers should not be prioritised for Covid 19 vaccinations 

I was surprised yesterday to see a tweet from Layla Moran saying that after talking to local head teachers she thinks teachers should be in the first wave of the vaccine.  Later on I saw that there is a campaign by the NEU
for this and I was surprised when I said on twitter that I disagreed with her, how strong the reaction was.

There are three reasons why I think this is not a good idea.

The first and most important is that I do not believe that the  such a sensitive question as who gets priority for vaccines should be decided by politicians or pressure groups.  The current schedule is the recommendation of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)an independent group of scientists. We would rightly be outraged if the Government started interfering with their recommendations and this is an area politicians should not get involved with.

The second reason is that logically if you wish to add half a million teachers to the first wave, you are going to have to not give it to some of those who would otherwise get it (given that supplies are currently limited). Those people are there though because either they are in NHS and care jobs who need to keep the NHS running or because they are at high risk. There is a very clear link between age and  mortality which is why as well of course as vulnerable people, the current recommendations are based on age.  The JCVI state that “taken together, these groups represent around 99% of preventable mortality from COVID-19”.   99% is a  very high % so why would we want to vaccinate as a priority teachers who would cause that percentage to fall?

The third reason is that it is clear from the reaction on social media that many people see schools as being a uniquely  bad breeding grounds for infections putting teachers at particular risk. The data doesn’t seem to support that. Infection rates are about the same as in the Community, though of course that might change with the more infectious strain of the virus. 

None of this of course means that we should not continue to support schools and teachers in the immensely difficult job they are having  to do. Hopefully we will soon be in a position to vaccinate everyone who wants it.

 

 

* Simon McGrath is a directly elected member of the Federal Board.

  • Rob 22nd Dec '20 - 2:28pm

    100% agree with this article Simon.

  • Paul Barker 22nd Dec '20 - 2:40pm

    This seems very reasonable, very Liberal.
    I voted for Layla in the Leadership contest but I acknowledge that she has problems with Judgement & a tendency to chase Bandwagons.

