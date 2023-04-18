Machete announcement: Conservatives cannot get even the basics of policing right

Responding to the Government’s announcement that certain machetes and ‘zombie knives’ may be outlawed, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:
We all want to see dangerous knives off our streets, but this Conservative government has consistently failed to keep our communities safe.
With crime rates on the rise and so many cases of all kinds going unsolved, it’s clear that this is a party that cannot get even the basics of policing right.
Existing laws allow police to stop and search for offensive weapons – machetes and zombie knives would already count as offensive weapons if carried in public. The problem is that the police are constrained from using stop and search powers in areas where carrying offensive weapons is a greater issue for feel of being accused of targeting stop and search operations in a racist way. In this context, making machetes and zombie knives will make little practical difference and will only have an impact if such items are discovered during a house search that may have been initiated for some other reason.