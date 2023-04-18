The Voice

Machete announcement: Conservatives cannot get even the basics of policing right

By | Tue 18th April 2023 - 7:15 am

Responding to the Government’s announcement that certain machetes and ‘zombie knives’ may be outlawed, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP said:

We all want to see dangerous knives off our streets, but this Conservative government has consistently failed to keep our communities safe.

With crime rates on the rise and so many cases of all kinds going unsolved, it’s clear that this is a party that cannot get even the basics of policing right.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

One Comment

  • Mel Borthwaite 18th Apr '23 - 7:28am

    Existing laws allow police to stop and search for offensive weapons – machetes and zombie knives would already count as offensive weapons if carried in public. The problem is that the police are constrained from using stop and search powers in areas where carrying offensive weapons is a greater issue for feel of being accused of targeting stop and search operations in a racist way. In this context, making machetes and zombie knives will make little practical difference and will only have an impact if such items are discovered during a house search that may have been initiated for some other reason.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Mark
    There is no such thing as the Greater London Assembly - although it isn't helped that so many people, including the BBC, mistakenly use that term. There is th...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Might the attached data on citizen satisfaction with government and governmental bodies be relevant? https://www.taxresearch.org.uk/Blog/2023/04/01/the-lies-...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @David Evershed "When it has been raining it is not possible to see potholes which are filled with water." So a very good reason for approacing the water wi...
  • David Evershed
    Nonconformistradical - When it has been raining it is not possible to see potholes which are filled with water. Similarly, when following in a line of traffic ...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @David Goble Responsibility - more care particularly on the part of some car drivers might help. If you're driving too fast to either avoid (assuming enough a...