Simon McGrath

London members vote to choose the top of the list for the Greater London Assembly

By | Tue 18th April 2023 - 9:50 am

Ballot e-mails will be going out shortly for members in London to decide the order of our candidates for the List election for the Greater London Assembly in May 2024. The Assembly has fourteen constituency members and eleven elected on Party lists. So, if our share of the vote gives us four people to be elected on the List, the top four on our list will become Assembly members.

We currently have two GLA members – Caroline Pidgeon and Hina Bokhari, though Caroline has announced she is not standing again.

There are eleven members competing:

  • Chris Annous
  • Rob Blackie
  • Cllr Hina Bokhari
  • Michael Bukola
  • Professor Kishan Devani BEM
  • William Houngbo
  • Rabina Khan
  • Chris Maines
  • Cllr Gareth Roberts
  • Cllr John Sweeney
  • Cllr Irina von Wiese

and they offer members an experienced and diverse group to choose from. We have eight current or former London Councillors, one current Assembly member, one current Council Leader and one former leader and a former MEP. Whilst nine of the eleven are from South London, it is striking that there is no one from our big active North London local parties like Islington, Camden and Haringey.

There is a relatively high expenses limit of £7,000 and a number of the candidates are running significant campaigns, with their supporters hand delivering letters, phone canvassing and calling on members.

Candidate manifestoes can be found here.

This election will choose some of the most high profile elected Liberal Democrats in the UK – if you are a member in London, please make sure you vote.

Finally, the selection for our candidate for Mayor of London will start later this year.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a member of the Federal Conference Committee

One Comment

  • Mark 18th Apr '23 - 12:31pm

    There is no such thing as the Greater London Assembly – although it isn’t helped that so many people, including the BBC, mistakenly use that term. There is the Greater London Authority, made up of two parts, the Mayor and the London Assembly – but there is no Greater London Assembly.

