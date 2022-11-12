Caroline Pidgeon to step down as London Assembly Member in 2024

Lib Dem London Assembly Member Caroline Pidgeon announced today at the London Regional Conference that she will not stand for re-election in 2024. Later she tweeted:

It's been an honour to have served for 14 years as a Lib Dem London Assembly Member. I will stand down from the Assembly at the 2024 GLA elections. I am proud to serve as a strong Liberal voice in our great city and thank everyone for their support over many happy years. — Caroline Pidgeon 🔶 🇺🇦 (@CarolinePidgeon) November 12, 2022

Caroline will be greatly missed by colleagues from all parties, including London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, whom she stood against when he was first elected in 2016:

Thank you for your service to our capital Caroline. You are a hugely respected champion for our city and have made a difference to the lives of many Londoners as an Assembly Member. https://t.co/8KT6S0PxdK — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 12, 2022

Similar praise came from Conservative and Green Assembly members;

I for one am very sad @CarolinePidgeon is a truly lovely lady who could not work harder. She will be sorely missed by all. — Susan Hall AM (@Councillorsuzie) November 12, 2022

Huge respect for Caroline and her work for Londoners over the last 14 years. She's always brought a very keen eye for scrutiny and also works in a co-operative, collaborative way which is often politics at its best. Thank you, Caroline! https://t.co/r6vK0c6SxL — Zack Polanski 💚 (@ZackPolanski) November 12, 2022

And Liberal Democrats were keen to thank her for all she has done over the years:

You are a true @LibDems hero. We owe you so much for flying the liberal flag at City Hall for the past 14 years. Thank you for everything you’ve done for London and for always being so kind and supportive. I look forward to continuing to work with you.. ☺️ — Cllr Anton Georgiou 🔶 (@anton_georgiou) November 12, 2022

A true #LondonHero, honoured to call you a friend @CarolinePidgeon

Your achievements for the @LibDems are second to none, you have been an outstanding @LondonAssembly member with a real record to be proud of, thank you for all you have done. pic.twitter.com/FrKnfMb6Ea — Terry Stacy MBE (he/him) (@TerryStacyLD) November 12, 2022

https://twitter.com/markpack/status/1591445716169261057?s=20&t=PI4tLHEzEoM-hhLewDlIGQ

Caroline – you are a London hero – actually an everywhere hero. What a amazing record of achievement. Thank you xxxx — Lynne Featherstone (@lfeatherstone) November 12, 2022

Caroline, I once told you the story of my taxi driver. You were the only Lib Dem whose name he knew and he always voted for you. What a miss you will be. Thank you — Sheila Ritchie 🔶 (@europesheila) November 12, 2022

We are really going to miss her on the Assembly. The last word for now goes to Hina Bokhari, who joined Caroline last year:

What an honour it is to work with @CarolinePidgeon. She has been an amazing colleague and friend and has left a phenomenal Liberal legacy in #London. What ever happens next for you Caroline, we know you won’t be far from keeping the Liberal heart beating in our City. https://t.co/GmD9Mca90H pic.twitter.com/tOsRJWJOp5 — Cllr Hina Bokhari AM 🔶 (@HinaBokhariLD) November 12, 2022

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings