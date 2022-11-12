Caron Lindsay

Caroline Pidgeon to step down as London Assembly Member in 2024

By | Sat 12th November 2022 - 7:34 pm

Lib Dem London Assembly Member Caroline Pidgeon announced today at the London Regional Conference that she will not stand for re-election in 2024. Later she tweeted:

Caroline will be greatly missed by colleagues from all parties, including London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, whom she stood against when he was first elected in 2016:

Similar praise came from Conservative and Green Assembly members;

And Liberal Democrats were keen to thank her for all she has done over the years:

https://twitter.com/markpack/status/1591445716169261057?s=20&t=PI4tLHEzEoM-hhLewDlIGQ

We are really going to miss her on the Assembly. The last word for now goes to Hina Bokhari, who joined Caroline last year:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Raw
    Given I've spent nearly seventy years supporting the same Football club as Harold Wilson (before then a relative on £ 6 per week played in a Cup Final for the...
  • Gordon
    Further to Peter Martin’s and William’s points, I know a dairy farmer slightly. His is a large farm employing several Polish workers so some time after Bre...
  • Martin Gray
    Labour lost 60 seats in the 19 GE - 52 of them voted to leave ...It needs to win those back before it starts making inroads into the Tory majority. It needs to...
  • Mick Taylor
    Slamdac and nonconformistradcical are perhaps forgetting the very important role the NHS has in training doctors from other countries and allowing them to gain ...
  • Paul Barker
    The Labour ID cards " Policy" lasted 2 hours before it was slapped down vigorously by Yvette Cooper. It was a daft comment by a nobody. Does Simon McGrath actu...