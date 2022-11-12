Labour show their true colours

It has not been a great week for those who think Liberal Democrats will find it easy to work with a minority Labour Government or that Labour are our natural partners.

First we had Keir Starmer’s very odd comments on people working in the NHS – where he said

What I would like to see is the numbers go down in some areas. I think we’re recruiting too many people from overseas into, for example, the health service.

I have recently spent time visiting someone in hospital and was struck by what a high % of the nursing and auxiliary staff were from overseas : what a message to send to them !

Of course Starmer knows perfectly we need people from overseas to staff the NHS – this is pure dog whistle stuff designed to get a headline.

Then we have that old Labour favourite, identity cards. Labour’s last, fabulously expensive plan, for these was rightly scuppered as one of the first (and widely acclaimed ) actions of the Coalition but now revived by Stephen Kinnock who says Labour is thinking :

very, very carefully indeed at an identity card scheme to reassure the public that “we have control of our borders

It is perhaps worth considering how ID cards might help control of the borders: the only way I can see is if there were regular checks of people to see if they have a card. God help you if you look like you weren’t born here and have left your card at home. People should be allowed to go about their business and as long as they follow the law should not have to prove to the State who they are. This is Civil Liberties 1-0-1 and it is depressing to think we may need to fight this battle all over again.

If we do we can be inspired by the example of lifelong Liberal, Harry Willcock who in 1950 was stopped by the Police and asked to produce his card ( which of course Liberals supported in WW2) and who refused with the immortal words :

I am a Liberal, and I am against this sort of thing

We need to remember that Labour have a very different way of looking at the world than we do. That doesn’t mean there are not areas we agree on – but it does mean that we always need to bear in mind that we are not the same – and be wary of the instinctive illiberalism many Labour MPs will default to.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.