Simon McGrath

Labour show their true colours

By | Sat 12th November 2022 - 2:30 pm

It has not been a great  week for those who think Liberal Democrats will find it easy to work with a minority Labour Government  or that Labour are our natural partners.

First we had Keir Starmer’s very odd comments on  people working in the NHS – where he said 

What I would like to see is the numbers go down in some areas. I think we’re recruiting too many people from overseas into, for example, the health service.

 

I have recently  spent time visiting someone in hospital and was struck by what a high % of the nursing and auxiliary staff were from overseas : what a message to send to them !  

Of course Starmer knows perfectly we need people from overseas to staff the NHS – this is pure dog whistle stuff designed to get a headline. 

Then we have that old  Labour favourite, identity cards. Labour’s last, fabulously expensive plan, for these was  rightly scuppered as one of the first  (and widely acclaimed ) actions of the Coalition but now  revived by Stephen Kinnock who says Labour is thinking : 

very, very carefully indeed at an identity card scheme to reassure the public that “we have control of our borders

It is perhaps worth considering  how ID cards might help control of the borders: the only way I can see is if there were regular checks of  people to see if they have a card.  God help you if  you look like you weren’t born here and have left your card at home.   People should be allowed to go about their business and as long as they follow the law should not have to prove to the State who they are. This is Civil Liberties 1-0-1 and it is depressing to think we may need to fight this battle all over again. 

If we do we can be inspired by the example of  lifelong Liberal, Harry Willcock who in 1950 was stopped by the Police and asked to produce his card ( which of course Liberals supported in WW2) and who refused with the immortal words :

I am a Liberal, and I am against this sort of thing

 

We need to remember that Labour have a very different way of looking at the world than we do. That doesn’t mean there are not areas we agree on – but it does mean that we always need to bear in mind that we are not the same – and  be wary of the instinctive illiberalism many  Labour MPs  will default to.

 

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.

4 Comments

  • slamdac 12th Nov '22 - 3:03pm

    The is nothing progressive about a major developed country pillaging and looting a developing country for their health-care staff.

    We should be training and developing own own rather than depriving poorer countries of their health-care.

  • Nonconformistradical 12th Nov '22 - 3:30pm

    “We should be training and developing own own rather than depriving poorer countries of their health-care.”

    Seconded

  • Alex B 12th Nov '22 - 4:16pm

    Trouble is the USA and Oz recruit thousands from us and you can’t blame those going.

  • Paul Barker 12th Nov '22 - 4:18pm

    The Labour ID cards ” Policy” lasted 2 hours before it was slapped down vigorously by Yvette Cooper. It was a daft comment by a nobody. Does Simon McGrath actually follow the News ?
    Starmers comments were badly phrased but were they actually a “Dog Whistle” ?

    There are some real differences We have with Labour – there’s no need to exaggerate.

