Maths reforms – the argument that the Conservatives (and we) should be making!

£20 Billion per year or 1.3% of our GDP is nothing to be sniffed at. That means, in real terms, more jobs staying in the UK, a more competitive economy and a scenario where we aspire to more from our young people. This is something to be admired.

A two minute conversation with the standard Liberal Democrat campaigner will tell you that we are not exactly fond of the Conservatives, with their politicisation of human rights issues, woeful running of the economy and the lowering of our standards in public life, those are just some of the many reasons why.

However, where we should agree in principle, is with the Maths reforms. Our population is functionally innumerate and, large parts functionally illiterate, for one of the largest economies in the world, that is a damning indictment on the United Kingdom, it is also a legacy of low standards in education that existed under Major.

Let’s look at the detail we know about:

– A funded qualification for early years and primary teachers. The Liberal Democrats agree with this. But leave aside our party-political approach to it, we have a maths teacher shortage, properly upskilling other teachers is a partial and quick solution to a longer-term problem.

– An increase in maths provision from 16 to 18. Leave aside criticisms about the lack of teachers, no one serious has suggested that A Level Maths is becoming compulsory. What the Liberal Democrats should be pushing for, is a wider recognition that our curriculum subjects is too narrow. We should therefore focus on improving the range on offer within post-16 qualifications, shifting focus to practical maths within these subjects.

– This is just finishing what we started. In coalition, the Liberal Democrats supported those who had not achieved a “C” grade in their GCSE maths, to have to sit it post 16 until they passed it. With the new GCSEs, the pass mark is a 4/9 but the policy remains the same. Given we support minimum maths standards, why would we shy away from increasing those minimum standards.

We know that the plans are not perfect, but for once, I think Rishi Sunak is trying to do a good thing and improve life chances for young people across our country. Surely the least we can do is be a critical friend of the reforms.

Our political approach to the Prime Minister’s policy proposal should be simple:

– We support high standards and agree in principle with the reforms but want to see them work well.

– We need more funding for maths teachers to make the plan work well.

– This should be one of a number of wider post-16 reforms to make our education system fit for the 21st Century.

Please, do not let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Let’s be critical friends, not reflexive opponents of these reforms.

* Callum Robertson is a teacher and former Chair of the Young Liberals