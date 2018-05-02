Manchester: Your children are watching….

You certainly can’t accuse Lib Dems in Manchester of shirking in this election campaign.

The party hopes to build on its one councillor, former Withington MP John Leech, who has provided the sole opposition to Labour’s 95 councillors since his election in 2016.

They’ve produced a hard-hitting film highlighting the worst of Labour’s excesses and offering a better way forward for the city.

The film begins with young children watching TV and reacting to various controversial news headlines, including the recent comments made by Withington councillor Chris Paul. The 90-second video also picks at the council’s record on homelessness, refugees and the spending of public money.

It ends with the headline: “Our children are watching.”

Manchester faces all-out elections tomorrow and the Liberal Democrats are hoping build on their current one-man opposition.

Talking about the campaign, the sole opposition councillor John Leech said:

I’m afraid this film is a bleak and chilling reminder of the last two years under a Labour one-party state. The stark reality of Labour’s decisions in Manchester is one that has condemned and rejected a generation of desperate child refugees, ignored a growing homeless crisis, refused to build a single affordable home and seemingly condoned the promotion of violence against women. In this election, it is only the Liberal Democrats that offer something new – a city that works together, welcoming the desperate and tackling real problems. It’s the vision for a Manchester together.

