Caron Lindsay

Manchester: Your children are watching….

By | Wed 2nd May 2018 - 1:25 pm

You certainly can’t accuse Lib Dems in Manchester of shirking in this election campaign.

The party hopes to build on its one councillor, former Withington MP John Leech, who has provided the sole opposition to Labour’s 95 councillors since his election in 2016.

They’ve produced a hard-hitting film highlighting the worst of Labour’s excesses and offering a better way forward for the city.

The film begins with young children watching TV and reacting to various controversial news headlines, including the recent comments made by Withington councillor Chris Paul. The 90-second video also picks at the council’s record on homelessness, refugees and the spending of public money.

It ends with the headline: “Our children are watching.”

Manchester faces all-out elections tomorrow and the Liberal Democrats are hoping build on their current one-man opposition.

Talking about the campaign, the sole opposition councillor John Leech said:

I’m afraid this film is a bleak and chilling reminder of the last two years under a Labour one-party state.

The stark reality of Labour’s decisions in Manchester is one that has condemned and rejected a generation of desperate child refugees, ignored a growing homeless crisis, refused to build a single affordable home and seemingly condoned the promotion of violence against women.

In this election, it is only the Liberal Democrats that offer something new – a city that works together, welcoming the desperate and tackling real problems.

It’s the vision for a Manchester together.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Mick Taylor 2nd May '18 - 1:56pm

    Go for it team Lib Dem Manchester!

  • John Marriott 2nd May '18 - 2:26pm

    I’m afraid that this is what happens when one party has too much power. When I was living in West Germany in the early 1970’s we had a similar problem with the SDP in Lower Saxony. The solution adopted by a couple of local SPD councillors in the town where I lived was to go and join the FDP. One of the councillors explained his move as being motivated by “zu viel Mehrheitspeck “, which can be roughly translated as “too much majority flab”. If only it could happen sometimes over here. In Lincolnshire’s case for Labour read Tory.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 2nd May - 3:09pm
    Michael BG, I was politely interpreting your question as rhetorical, but here is the short answer: 9 out of 10 UK manufacturing jobs. I won't...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 2nd May - 2:26pm
    I’m afraid that this is what happens when one party has too much power. When I was living in West Germany in the early 1970’s...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 2nd May - 1:59pm
    @ William Fowler I agree UBI would replace the Income Tax Personal Allowance and most likely the National Insurance threshold if set high enough so...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 2nd May - 1:56pm
    Go for it team Lib Dem Manchester!
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 2nd May - 1:53pm
    @nvelope2003 "The only people I know who support comprehensive schools are well off people who send their own children to fee paying schools." I suspect...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 2nd May - 1:30pm
    @ nvelope2003 I don’t recognise the right of Katharine to close this thread. The idea behind comprehensive schools is a good one (even more so...