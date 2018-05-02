Wera Hobhouse secures PM’s backing for her call to make upskirting a criminal offence

Today, Wera Hobhouse secured the backing of the Prime Minister for her quest to make the awful practice of up skirting an offence.
After the question, Wera said:
I am delighted the Prime Minister has listened to our call for reform. This would ensure women will be fully protected by the law from upskirting.
Upskirting has been illegal in Scotland since 2009 and it is simply outrageous it is taking us so long to criminalise it here in England and Wales.
Today marks a huge step in achieving our goal of making upskirting what it deserves to be: a specific criminal offence. I cannot now see any legitimate reason for which the government would not back my bill.