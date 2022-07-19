Mathew Hulbert describes his mum’s 11 hour ambulance wait

Many of us will have seen on social media that Barwell Lib Dem Councillor Mathew Hulbert lost his mum, Jackie, last week. We were all shocked that she had to wait 11 hours for an ambulance after a fall at her home. The picture, taken by Mathew’s sister, shows a happy Mathew and Jackie enjoying a drink earlier this year.

Mathew went on LBC last night to talk to Iain Dale about their ordeal.

A week ago yesterday my mum fell in the early hours. She pressed her buzzer. I got to the house. She said her ribs hurt so we didn’t move her. We phoned an ambulance and they said that they were telling people it would be 10 hours before one came but not to worry, it would be sooner.

Unfortunately, the hours passed by. Mathew kept kept ringing up and was being told that the ambulance would be there as soon as possible.

It was the indignity of it for my mum, 78, frail, scared wondering when help would come and it didn’t for 11 hours. It was incredibly difficult. This is someone you love and who brought you up and cared for you.

Eventually, after 11 hours, the paramedics arrived. Mathew said;

They couldn’t have been more caring and compassionate but it was still 11 hours too late.

Jackie was conscious and chatting as they took her off to hospital and at that point, there was no indication that she was in any danger.

Sadly, the next morning Mathew got a call from the hospital and was asked to get there immediately. It turned out that Jackie had a UTI that had turned to Sepsis. She died on Tuesday evening.

Iain was very sensitive in his questioning and said that it must be in the family’s minds that there was a connection between the delay and Jackie’s death.

Mathew said that there was no way of knowing if the wait made things worse, but there is no escape from the indignity Jackie went through in those 11 hours.

Iain said that it was good that Mathew was speaking out so that experiences like this don’t get swept under the carpet and those in charge are aware of what people have gone through.

Mathew was full of praise for the paramedics and ambulance staff:

I’m not blaming the ambulance people. They join the service because they want to help people. I hope that this can be gripped cross party so that people don’t suffer like my poor, dear mum did.

It takes enormous courage to recount such an awful ordeal so articulately but it is so important that people understand the reality of the state of our public services and the human impact of those failures. Mathew wants those who are running the service and the Government to take note and provide the resources so that nobody has to go through this again.

I am not sure I could have spoken with such clarity and such compassion. I am very proud of Mathew.

We send our love and sympathy to Mathew and all of his family as they come to terms with the loss of their much loved mum.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings