Matthew Parris opines on how Lib Dems can win by wooing Tories

Columnist Matthew Parris has been wandering a bit in recent years, step by step getting further away from the Conservative Party which he once represented as an MP. He was MP for West Derbyshire from 1979 to 1986, leaving politics to pursue a career in journalism. Since then, criticism of the Tories and their pursuit of Brexit have two of the major themes of his columns. Parris left the Tories in 2019, saying he was going to vote Lib Dem.

The week before the North Shropshire by-election, he wrote:

“We’ve got a wrong ’un in Downing Street. Does anyone have the balls to dislodge this impostor, or must cowering Tory outsource their courage to the voters of North Shropshire next week?”

We know what happened in North Shropshire. Today in The Times, Parris turns his attention to the Tiverton and Honiton by-election.

Parris says he headed for Devon on Wednesday “to get a sniff of the by-election breeze in Tiverton & Honiton”. He continued:

“I did sniff the breeze in Honiton, but thought the breeze fickle… West Country towns like this are not “leafy Tory strongholds”, whatever the history of their election results may suggest. No blue rinses, no pearls, few electric gates or long, gravel drives: these are not the home counties. They’re a bit hardbitten: not falling apart but “just about managing”. Honiton, for all its Devon charm, has something of the red wall about it. In this part of England they don’t vote Labour but there is no strong reason why the constituency should not be Lib Dem.

“Foord may triumph, as many commentators are suggesting, and as a former Tory I would certainly be voting for him. But I wouldn’t give him a better than even chance.”

Parris then turns to his thesis that the Lib Dems can only succeed by wooing soft Tories:

“Labour constituencies that may prove vulnerable to the Lib Dems are thin on the ground; and former Tory voters are surely the best fuel for a Lib Dem revival.

“If, as a Liberal Democrat vote-seeker, you want to woo a former Tory voter, your best pitch must be to appear as a nicer and more decent version of the Conservative Party to which the waverer once lent their support. Soft Tory voters are looking for a softer version of their own former party.”

Making the presumption we would prop up a minority Labour administration, he wants us also to be open to propping up a Conservative minority government.

You don’t, of course, get to be a columnist without writing controversial articles that rattle people. But Matthew Parris doesn’t answer one obvious question. If he is so keen on people voting Lib Dem and he wants to help shape our future policy direction, why doesn’t he join us?

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.