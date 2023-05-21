Memories of the 1983 General Election – Detention, a bonfire and the relief of victory

Like first love, your first General Election is a special and precious thing.

Mine was 1983 and this post is inspired by the earlier one about Simon Hughes’ 40th anniversary celebration.

It must be pretty much exactly 40 years since I first walked into Bob Maclennan’s campaign HQ in Wick to ask for a copy of the manifesto. It certainly was a Saturday afternoon about 3 weeks before the election. They didn’t have one, but it took them an impressively short time to persuade me to deliver leaflets for them.

But all didn’t go smoothly. There was a lady in her garden burning some rubbish. I put on my best and most charming smile, and handed the leaflet to her. She gave me an absolute death stare and tossed the leaflet on the burning pile. I later discovered that she was a leading light in the local Conservatives. I have to say, that if a young person from an opposition party handed me a leaflet, I’d be impressed that they were interested in politics and I’d be very nice to them.

Anyway, that didn’t put me off and I became an an enthusiastic part of the campaign team. At 15, I was obviously the youngest by a very long way. It was great to spend my first campaign in the company of Bob, his wife Helen, his agent Peter Kelly and Ken and Brenda Fraser who were my friend’s parents but became my friends. Bob’s staff Jeanne and Con were also up with him. They were an impressive bunch to learn from.

Campaigning was so different back in those days. We actually had to cut up the electoral register to make canvass cards. I remember one soggy Friday when we all got on to this truck thing and drove around Wick, with posters and megaphones, generally annoying everyone.

For me, I had just finished my O Grade exams so didn’t have to be in school much during May unless I had an exam. However, about a week before the election on 9 June, I had permission to be out of school to compete in the Caithness Music Festival. My bit was finished earlier than I expected so Helen spirited me away to the other side of the county to go canvassing. Unfortunately, one of my teachers saw me get into her car, so I ended up with the only detention I ever had to do as a result. However, I had learned about how to canvass with warmth and the personal touch. If people weren’t in, Helen left them a personal note to come home to.

It was a bit of a tense and anxious campaign in many ways. It was Bob’s first defence since he left Labour for the SDP. Labour fought hard and with considerable hostility. He had first won the seat for Labour from Liberal George Mackie by just 64 votes in 1966 and his majority had grown to 2,539 in 1979.

Bob was always very humble and never expected to win even when it was very obvious he was going to. It was such a relief when the result came through on Friday 10th June. Bob had won with 52% of the vote, a majority of 6,843 and Labour had been pushed into third place. Not only that, but Charles Kennedy won in the neighbouring seat of Ross and Cromarty so we had Alliance MPs from the Northern Isles all the way to Inverness.

Local success was one thing but I remember being so livid about the results across the UK. In what universe was it fair that Labour on 27.6% of the vote got 209 seats while we on just 2.2% less won only 23? And we only got 662,164 votes less than they did.

I was so lucky that my first campaign was a winning one where I was welcomed and appreciated in a very friendly team. I joined the SDP on my 16th birthday a few weeks later. I was probably more of a liberal to be honest, but the average age of the SDP, around 50, was less than that of the liberals.

If you were involved in 1983, what are your memories of the campaign? And for those of our readers whose parents were barely born then, tell us about your memories of your first General Election.

