Max Atikinson

Merry Christmas from Cheltenham (even though politics is a steaming pile of mess)

By | Sun 24th December 2017 - 2:55 pm

This is a Christmas message with a difference. I make no apologies for the colourful nature of the story and I assure you it is absolutely 100% true.

When I was delivering the Liberal Democrat Christmas cards the other day I noticed on the pavement the largest pile of dog’s business I had seen in some time. “What a calamity,” I thought “That’s a big problem for whoever steps in it.” I was heartened, therefore, to see a man approaching the mess with a purposeful stride.

I could see he was going to solve the problem for the good of other people in his road, probably by picking it up and finding a bin. That was until I noticed he was carrying a large bucket of hot water. He then proceeded to pour it over the offending deposit. Naturally, rather than solving anything, this merely compounded the problem by spreading it around. I was carrying out my final campaigning act of 2017 and my political brain was therefore weary, but when reflecting on the scene I had witnessed later on that day I concluded it was the most appropriate metaphor for the political year: a fundamental problem was correctly identified by a public-spirited individual, but the chosen solution was ill-judged and left everyone else with a steaming mess to clear up. It’s not all bad news, though. In the spirit of good will to all, I’ve passed the person’s address to Theresa May with a suggestion he is promoted to Brexit Secretary. With problem-solving skills like those, he’ll fit right in.

But, on a more serious note, Christmas is a time to look forward and as liberals we are generally positive people who take the view that tomorrow will be better than yesterday. We mustn’t allow ourselves to accept that the future has been written: it is ours to write for ourselves. We know we are on the right side of the big debates facing our country in 2018, from schools and the NHS to policing and housing. That’s not to mention the challenges of protecting our environment, continuing to make the case for a humane refugee policy and dealing with the crisis of homelessness which is apparently all too obvious to everybody but the government. Aside from all this, Brexit will of course continue to consume our politics. As liberals, we must work hard to make the positive case for why our country needs Liberal Democrats more than ever.

So let’s take time to enjoy Christmas with our friends and families (hopefully free of politics for a few days) and return with renewed vigour in our fight for liberalism in the New Year. There is a big steaming mess to clear up.

With best Christmas wishes,

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSheila Gee 24th Dec - 3:01pm
    Tom Brake really does like to play the fake numbers game. Using Tom’s logic, we’ve been EU citizens with a maroon passport since the Maastricht...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 24th Dec - 2:34pm
    Burgundy passports were first issued in 1988 so this is a decision of the 1980s government. Defend Thatcher's legacy!!! Keep the Burgundy passports say I!
  • User AvatarGordon 24th Dec - 2:11pm
    @ Peter Martin – You misunderstood my previous comment. Translating pounds into euros or back again isn’t conceptually a particular problem and doesn’t change the...
  • User AvatarJohn Payne 24th Dec - 1:59pm
    Unlike most things we are being told relating to leaving the EU the misinformation about the format and colour of the previous British passport is...
  • User AvatarSheila Gee 24th Dec - 1:48pm
    “The BBC, even now, are hesitant to challenge the blue passport claims which is allowing £500 million’ish to be spent on something we could have...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 24th Dec - 1:15pm
    An informative article Matt on a highly important issue. I hope, as you say, " given the high court ruling, early in the New Year...