Daisy Cooper attacks sexist Bible stories for girls book

I was taken the other day by this tweet from Daisy Cooper, who was unimpressed by a book she found in a branch of The Works:

SERIOUSLY @TheWorksStores?? When did the Bible go pink for girls, w/ only stories of angels, princesses & a helpless looking mother? Where’s warrior judge Deborah? Brave Miriam mother of Moses? The 5daughters of Zelophehad? WILL YOU BIN THIS NOW? @LetToysBeToys @PinkstinksUK pic.twitter.com/oh3hhhjthQ — Daisy Cooper (@libdemdaisy) December 21, 2017

If, like me, you had no idea who the Five Daughters of Zelophehad were, their story is interesting. They took on an all -male establishment and challenged the fact that they had no right to inherit their father’s property.

Daisy is right. The Bible is full of examples of strong women who challenged the status quo. They should be celebrated. as they are an inspiration to all of us. That book, though, is not the way to do it.

