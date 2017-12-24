Caron Lindsay

Daisy Cooper attacks sexist Bible stories for girls book

By | Sun 24th December 2017 - 1:55 pm

I was taken the other day by this tweet from Daisy Cooper, who was unimpressed by a book she found in a branch of The Works:

If, like me, you had no idea who the Five Daughters of Zelophehad were, their story is interesting. They took on an all -male establishment and challenged the fact that they had no right to inherit their father’s property.

Daisy is right. The Bible is full of examples of strong women who challenged the status quo. They should be celebrated. as they are an inspiration to all of us.  That book, though, is not the way to do it.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

