Does it matter what colour your passport is?

My reaction to the news the other day that blue passports were going to be coming back after Brexit was one of frustration and annoyance.

I am not young by any stretch of the imagination, but I’ve never had an old style passport. My first one, issued in 1993, was the burgundy European Union one.

It’s not the colour change that upsets me so much but what it symbolises. Those words European Union signify openness and co-operation. That translates into meaningful rights for me as a citizen. It means that I can travel freely across the EU. It means that I am part of something that protects my rights – even when my own Governments, Scottish and UK, seek to undermine them.

I absolutely cherish those words. The change in passport colour symbolises a retreat from those values.

Tom Brake made the point the other day that there is a huge financial cost to each of us that he put at £721 per passport. That’s based on a £35 billion settlement to the EU divided by 48.5 million passport holders. He said:

Brexit means the cost of flights going up, holidays becoming more expensive and UK citizens losing the right to live and work freely in Europe. But at least we get a blue passport. With the blue passport being Brexit’s sole achievement so far, that works out at a cool £721 per person per passport. Nigel Farage gets to tick off one of his big asks from Brexit. Meanwhile, this is little consolation to millions of young people who will be more restricted in where they can live and work, or to the thousands of businesses and services with staff looking at uncertain futures.

All of which is absolutely right. However, in the New Year, I think we should continue to highlight the financial cost, but major on a wider range of the practical implications of Brexit to our lives. It’s not just about money. We need to be saying stuff that will emotionally resonate with people. If you are on a low income, chances are you can’t afford to get a passport and you certainly can’t afford to go abroad. However, it does matter if you lose your rights at work because of Brexit. How long will it be before people like Boris are telling us that if we are going to be competitive in this low regulation world, we have to have similar levels of workers’ rights to places like Singapore. Similarly, the Tories’ track record on social security is woeful and benefits for the poorest will be the first to be cut when they have less money to play with post Brexit. They simply don’t get why social security is necessary and they have a view of deserving and undeserving poor that wasn’t acceptable in Victorian times and certainly isn’t in 21st century Britain.

So this passport stuff does matter. I will go on fighting to retain my EU citizenship and all that it means for all of us.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings