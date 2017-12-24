The Voice

Willie Rennie’s Christmas Message: Scottish Lib Dems stand up for better mental health, education and police services

By | Sun 24th December 2017 - 10:55 am

Embed from Getty Images

Here is Willie Rennie’s Christmas Message:

May I wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

2017 was the year the Liberal Democrats turned the corner. We started winning elections again with more MPs and in charge of more councils. I believe that winning is not just good for the Liberal Democrats but is also good for the country.

It means that we have moderate, outward looking, optimistic voices making the case for change and challenging authority and government.

It means that we can shout louder for people who need mental health services. The services are inadequate and must change.

It means we can challenge with greater impact the government and police chiefs on the running of Police Scotland. Without the Liberal Democrats many of the problems of Police Scotland would have gone untested and unchallenged.

It means we can scrutinise the expansion of nursery education which we championed for so long. It’s the best educational investment we can make as it makes a real difference to the life chances of children.

And it means we can make the positive case for investment in schools and colleges to drive improvements in the economy.

With a bigger team of Liberal Democrats we can stand up for people who benefit from the police service, mental health services, education services and a stronger economy.

Merry Christmas.

