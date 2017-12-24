High Court rules that 2017 changes to PIP regulations are discriminatory

By | Sun 24th December 2017 - 8:55 am

The High Court has found that part of the rules governing Personal Independence Payments are unlawfully discriminatory against people with mental health impairments.

The Public Law Project’s client, RF, won on all three grounds of her challenge (RF v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions). 

The judge quashed the 2017 Personal Independence Payment (PIP) Regulations because they discriminate against those with disabilities in breach of Human Rights Act 1998 obligations. Because they were discriminatory, the judge also found that the Secretary of State did not have lawful power to make the Regulations (i.e. they were “ultra vires”), and that he should have consulted before making them, because they went against the very purpose of what PIP regime sought to achieve.

The judge heard that the Regulations were laid by negative resolution in February 2017, received relatively little parliamentary attention, and were rushed through the parliamentary process by the Secretary of State without prior reference to checks by relevant committees.  Contrary to the Secretary of State’s defence, the judge found that the decision to introduce the Regulations was ‘manifestly without reasonable foundation’ and commented that the wish to save money could not justify such an unreasonable measure.

During the course of the trial, the Secretary of State accepted that the testing carried out for PIP had not looked at whether the basis for treating those with psychological distress differently was sound or not, and the testing actually done was limited. 

RF’s claim was supported by The National Autistic Society, Inclusion London, Revolving Doors and Disability Rights UK. All of those organisations gave statements to the court that the Regulations were unfair and that the intention to treat those with psychological distress differently had not been made clear in the early PIP consultation stages. The claim was also supported by two interveners: Mind and the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). The EHRC made written submissions to the Court on the ongoing and persistent breaches by the UK Government of its obligations under UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities arising from its austerity measures. The Judge found that this inconsistency with the UN Convention supported his finding that the measure had no objective justification.

The Government intends to appeal the decision. The Regulations will not be quashed until the Court of Appeal decides whether or not the appeal should proceed. RF is anticipating a decision on this in early 2018.

* Matt is a reader of and contributor to Liberal Democrat Voice who is not a member of any political party

4 Comments

  • Frances Alexander 24th Dec '17 - 10:06am

    Does this mean that the Personal Independence Payments will be discontinued to the current recipients if the regulations are quashed?

  • matt 24th Dec '17 - 10:56am

    @Frances Alexander

    The ruling is only in relation to claimants who are “denied” the mobility component of personal independence payment. They have said that the Governments changes to legislation to exclude those suffering from “psychological distress” is discriminatory.

    The judgement said that the secretary of state did not have the legal authority to make the changes without consulting parliament.

    The Government have said that they would appeal the decision.

    I don’t think this will have an effect on existing claimants, what the DWP tends to do in these circumstances is, for current claims who are waiting to be assessed who might be affected by these rules, they will see there claims shoved to the back of the queue and take longer to be assessed any appeals mandatory reconsideration’s that are lodged for current recipients will also be shoved to the bottom of the pile to await what happens with the Governments appeal.

    It was Tim Farron who submitted the original prayer motion last time to try and block these legislative changes. I suspect that given the high court ruling, early in the New Year we will see Vince Cable put forward a new motion to try and overturn this legislation.

  • Jayne mansfield 24th Dec '17 - 11:53am

    @ Matt,
    Thank goodness for an independent judiciary.

    Keep fighting Matt.

    Wishing you a joyous and peaceful Christmas.

  • Joe Bourke 24th Dec '17 - 1:15pm

    An informative article Matt on a highly important issue. I hope, as you say, ” given the high court ruling, early in the New Year we will see Vince Cable put forward a new motion to try and overturn this legislation.”

