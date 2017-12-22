Wera Hobhouse MP: Only the people can finish what the people have started

This is the speech delivered by Bath MP Wera Hobhouse in favour of a referendum on the final Brexit deal during the debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill on Wednesday.
I rise to speak to amendment 120. Since I arrived in this place in June and started taking part in the Brexit debate, one thing has intrigued me: have the Prime Minister and many other remain MPs changed their minds? We all know that the Prime Minister supported remaining in June 2016. Has she changed her mind since? This is important because she and her Government use one big argument for pressing on with Brexit: it is the will of the people. Is it? For the Government and the hard Brexiteers, the referendum result is fixed forever. The people cannot change their minds. The Prime Minister and other MPs can change their minds, but the people cannot.
As the months go by and the Government’s legitimacy for implementing their version of Brexit becomes less and less legitimate, obeying the will of the people becomes the last remaining legitimacy, but nobody bothers to find out what the will of the people is now. Indeed, the last to be asked are the people themselves. Hon. Members are right to say that Britain is a parliamentary democracy, but now we have had a referendum, there is no obvious mechanism for updating, confirming or reviewing the referendum result. The 2017 general election provided no mandate for overturning the referendum result. It is obvious that 650 MPs cannot update, confirm or review the decision taken by 33 million people, but the people themselves can, and the people themselves should be allowed to change their minds, in either direction.
There are people now who voted remain who feel that the decision has been taken and the Government should get on with it. There are others who voted leave who fear that they will be let down by politicians who have used them for their own ends. The will of the people is a mixed bag. The Government are legislating for a Brexit in the name of the people. Their problem is that they might find themselves pressing ahead without the people’s consent. Last week, Parliament voted to give itself a vote on the deal. This was a welcome step forward, but what started with the people must end with the people. The people must sign off or reject the deal. Only the people can finish what the people have started.
* Wera Hobhouse is the Member of Parliament for Bath. She is Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Communities and Local Government, and is on the Brexit Select Committee.
It is a good speech by Wera and the argument that “the people themselves should be allowed to change their minds” has a good grounding in natural justice as argued in this article https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/10/13/a-second-brexit-referendum-the-argument-of-autonomy/
The amendment, however, has been overwhelmingly deafeated with the Labour Party and the SNP largely abstaining. Without cross-party support, there appears little prospect of forcing the holding of a referendum (with an option to remain) before March 2019. As a consequence, if a referendun can be achieved, it may become a binary choice between a permanent Norway type arrangement with the EU or an exit from the transitional period on WTO trading terms i.e. with no option to remain.
We can all change our minds. Including the EU PTB too.
So what if they say the UK can stay in the EU after all but only if we agree to Schengen and the adoption of the euro?
Would Lib Dems still want to campaign to remain?
There is a problem here though – All a further referendum does is probably lead straight to another. Indeed the 2015 Conservative Manifesto gave a clear commitment to honour the result of the EU referendum. At best this is a neverendum – at worst this is getting rather close to asking people to vote until they get it right.
JoeB puts it well I think. The further referendums that were held in Denmark and Ireland were (just about) legit on the basis that they put something qualitatively different to the vote. All I see in the UK case is a wish to have a rerun. Put a Norway option in front of me and I’ll vote for it.
Peter,
I know Brexit is going badly for you brave Brexiteers but really, when you are left with the only option of deflection by shouting squirrel or in your case Schengen squirrel you really are down to the bottom of the barrel.
Jackie,
Again I tell you “You don’t get the Brexit you WANT you get the Brexit YOU are GIVEN”. I know it’s difficult to accept you won’t get what you want but you never could do, so accept what you voted for or accept you didn’t vote for what you will get. Don’t keep going on about Norway it’s not on offer and never was.
Frankie:
Yes, the Brexit fantasies will be burst, however, something like Norway model might well be what the Brexiting government is obliged to accept. It could be ‘Norway minus’, but only minus for the UK, since membership of EFTA, and therefore EFTA facilities, might not be available.
The fantasists on here are the ones that keep hoping Brexit will go away and that the tide is about to turn, despite the defeats at the ballot box and in parliament.
My passport has expired. Nigel Farage MEP is wrong. It was a British passport in a common format for machine readability as negotiated by Foreign Secretary Lord Carrington while Margaret Thatcher was PM. Freedom of movement has meant that there are no stamps in it. It was inspected once by UK Immigration Officers while I was in transit within the UK. They said it was a “random” check. Ho Ho.
Glen,
I’m not the one hoping Brexit will go away, that particular fantasy is much more prevalent amongst the Brexiteers. The not much will change merchant’s, the let us talk about anything but Brexit ilk, the Brexit will be easy group, Tinkerbell will sort it and, or the subgroup of Brexiteers I know best “Don’t worry about Brexit it won’t happen”. Now I know you fall into the “Not much will change” grouping, but as we can see everything is changing, so when it comes to fantasy I’m afraid us poor remainders are far behind you in those stakes.
We know Brexit is likely to happen, but for the sake of our families and sanity we are trying to prevent that cliff jump. You alas seem wedded to the jump into the dark while chanting “Not much will change” probably aided and abetted by the Tinkerbell windband playing “We believe we can fly”.
Brexiteers don’t give a toss about those of us who will have our families torn apart by a coercive British state if Brexit actually happens. Let alone all those who will lose their jobs, homes and standards of living. The LD party is far too fey and wimpy when it comes to anti-Brexit, and my patience is wearing very thin.
Little Jackie Paper 22nd Dec ’17 – 10:31pm: ” At best this is a neverendum – at worst this is getting rather close to asking people to vote until they get it right. ”
No, it bl**dy isn’t! A new referendum would be to ask at the point when the deal is clear, if people want it. That’s it.
It would include an option ‘Yes’, in which case we leave the EU on those terms, but it should also include the option ‘No. We wish to Remain in the EU.’
Red Liberal
Realise everything requires balance and compromise, keep to the knowledge you are supporting the view you have, aware that needs to be in alliance with those whose values are the same but whose views can differ.
The bill for a final deal referendum was comprehensively defeated so the chances of it going through again are very small.
In any event, only parliament can finish what parliament started. The only body with the legal power to decide about BREXIT is the parliament elected in 2017, as only MPs have the power – in conjunction with the HoL and the monarch – to make or unmake laws. No amount of referendums will change that.
Also, no-one is arguing for a second referendum. We’ve already had two by the way. The party’s position – with which I profoundly disagree – is for a referendum on the outcome of the negotiations to decide whether the advice of the people to parliament is to accept the deal or stay in the EU.
My position is as stated in paragraph one. MPs should stop acting like frightened rabbits, and do the job they were elected to do, namely exercising their judgement on what is best for our country.
@Glenn
I am not so confident about.
I was disappointed that Labour abstained on the vote on mass. That suggests to me that they did so so they can support it at a later date if another amendment is tabled and the timing suits them and they cant be charged with hypocrisy .
I am very disappointed with Labour on that issue if I am honest.
Am I the only one who finds Labour’s abstention remarkable? They are opening a window for themselves. It could be used in conjunction with the “meaningful vote”, provided the Tory rebels stand. By that time, soft Brexit options will be manifestly unavailable. A majority of leavers at any cost would be required to confirm June 2016. It never existed.
@Matt @Arnold Kiel
I am more concerned about the SNP abstentions. I expected Labour to be cynical and not support any amendment proposed by another party, but the SNP abstentions signify that they want Brexit to go through to strengthen their hand in calling another independence referendum even though they have no interest in rejoining the EU.