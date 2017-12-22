Swinson: Sectoral analysis shows that Brexit is a far-reaching, ridiculous folly

So MPs and peers had some time alone with the Brexit “sectoral analysis” papers. And those of ours who expressed an opinion were far from impressed. You can make your own mind up as the papers have been partially published here.

Vince Cable had been particularly scathing about them in an article for the Independent on Sunday:

Those who have seen them – under a procedure rivalling access to the Crown Jewels – say they are descriptions of the sectors, not assessments of impact, and contain nothing unavailable on Wikipedia. The second, more serious, point was that the decision to leave the customs union was taken by the Cabinet without any quantitative assessment of impact. This doesn’t surprise me. Whenever I try to engage Brexiteers with technical issues which face supply chain industries, whose components cross borders, along with practical problems surrounding border certification and rules of origin, eyes glaze over.

Then Jo Swinson had some time alone in a darkened room with them and she was underwhelmed to say the least. She set out her thoughts in a series of tweets.

Today I viewed the ‘sectoral analysis’ in the @DExEUgov Brexit reading room. I was handed two hefty lever arch files. During my slot I managed to look at 24 of the 39 separate papers. (1) — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 20, 2017

Of these 24 sectors, the papers show that in 21 of them, industry has concerns about skills gaps, attracting talent and labour mobility post-Brexit. (2) — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 20, 2017

The papers detail calls from many sectors to remain part of existing EU institutions, programmes or agreements, such as EASA, Euratom, IEM, Horizon 2020, Erasmus and SES. (3) pic.twitter.com/UHoYEG9cfi — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 20, 2017

The government has also been lobbied by many sectors for EU regulations to be kept or mirrored exactly, or face significant negative consequences. (4) pic.twitter.com/UELHMm7w1P — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 20, 2017

Frustratingly only MPs & Peers can see these papers, and armed with pen and paper only. I transcribed the parts I have recreated here. Yet given the caveat below printed on every document, there is no reason for them not to be freely available online. (5) pic.twitter.com/k94VHWxeLP — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 20, 2017

This is how the contents are described. For example, the Agriculture one had 35 pages of background facts, and 5 pages of sector views. Most worryingly: no analysis at all of what the impact of Brexit could be. (6) pic.twitter.com/GvqhMUjNT1 — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 20, 2017

Of course the government now claim they never did any sectoral impact assessments, only sectoral analysis. (7) pic.twitter.com/l43sbWOCAs — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 20, 2017

But that rather conflicts with what David Davis has been saying for months.https://t.co/C5fp7XORXT (8) pic.twitter.com/22E7NOCGHh — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 20, 2017

This raises the prospect either that the production of these papers and conspicuous secrecy around their content is nothing more than a costly vanity exercise to cover up Davis’ errors in telling the Select Committee the analysis existed in ‘excruciating detail’… (9) — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 20, 2017

Or that the Government has withheld the key impact analysis from what it has released to Parliament, which goes against the House of Commons motion of 1 Nov. I almost hope it is the latter, as that would mean the government has actually done some impact analysis. (10) — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 20, 2017

Bottom line: even from my hour perusing the government’s collation of Brexit views across 24 sectors, it was blindingly obvious what a far-reaching, ridiculous folly this whole Brexit debacle is. (11/ENDS) #ExitFromBrexit — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 20, 2017

Tom Brake said that the papers were the “biggest case of the dog ate my homework” we’d ever seen.

This is the biggest case of the dog ate my homework the world has ever seen. We’ve been given binders of old information, extracts from Wikipedia, and a few choice quotes, and yet nothing at all on how Brexit will hit each sector. Now the government’s woeful failure to prepare for Brexit has been laid bare in front of the whole country. The mess this government are making of negotiations shows why the people must be given the opportunity to exit from Brexit.

It is unbelievable that we are being dragged out of the EU, one of the most huge events of my lifetime, and the Government hasn’t properly worked out properly what it will mean for our key industries.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings