Swinson: Sectoral analysis shows that Brexit is a far-reaching, ridiculous folly

So MPs and peers had some time alone with the Brexit “sectoral analysis” papers. And those of ours who expressed an opinion were far from impressed. You can make your own mind up as the papers have been partially published here.
Vince Cable had been particularly scathing about them in an article for the Independent on Sunday:
Those who have seen them – under a procedure rivalling access to the Crown Jewels – say they are descriptions of the sectors, not assessments of impact, and contain nothing unavailable on Wikipedia.
The second, more serious, point was that the decision to leave the customs union was taken by the Cabinet without any quantitative assessment of impact.
This doesn’t surprise me. Whenever I try to engage Brexiteers with technical issues which face supply chain industries, whose components cross borders, along with practical problems surrounding border certification and rules of origin, eyes glaze over.
Then Jo Swinson had some time alone in a darkened room with them and she was underwhelmed to say the least. She set out her thoughts in a series of tweets.
Today I viewed the ‘sectoral analysis’ in the @DExEUgov Brexit reading room. I was handed two hefty lever arch files. During my slot I managed to look at 24 of the 39 separate papers. (1)
Of these 24 sectors, the papers show that in 21 of them, industry has concerns about skills gaps, attracting talent and labour mobility post-Brexit. (2)
The papers detail calls from many sectors to remain part of existing EU institutions, programmes or agreements, such as EASA, Euratom, IEM, Horizon 2020, Erasmus and SES. (3) pic.twitter.com/UHoYEG9cfi
The government has also been lobbied by many sectors for EU regulations to be kept or mirrored exactly, or face significant negative consequences. (4) pic.twitter.com/UELHMm7w1P
Frustratingly only MPs & Peers can see these papers, and armed with pen and paper only. I transcribed the parts I have recreated here. Yet given the caveat below printed on every document, there is no reason for them not to be freely available online. (5) pic.twitter.com/k94VHWxeLP
This is how the contents are described. For example, the Agriculture one had 35 pages of background facts, and 5 pages of sector views. Most worryingly: no analysis at all of what the impact of Brexit could be. (6) pic.twitter.com/GvqhMUjNT1
Of course the government now claim they never did any sectoral impact assessments, only sectoral analysis. (7) pic.twitter.com/l43sbWOCAs
But that rather conflicts with what David Davis has been saying for months.https://t.co/C5fp7XORXT (8) pic.twitter.com/22E7NOCGHh
This raises the prospect either that the production of these papers and conspicuous secrecy around their content is nothing more than a costly vanity exercise to cover up Davis’ errors in telling the Select Committee the analysis existed in ‘excruciating detail’… (9)
Or that the Government has withheld the key impact analysis from what it has released to Parliament, which goes against the House of Commons motion of 1 Nov. I almost hope it is the latter, as that would mean the government has actually done some impact analysis. (10)
Bottom line: even from my hour perusing the government’s collation of Brexit views across 24 sectors, it was blindingly obvious what a far-reaching, ridiculous folly this whole Brexit debacle is. (11/ENDS) #ExitFromBrexit
Tom Brake said that the papers were the “biggest case of the dog ate my homework” we’d ever seen.
This is the biggest case of the dog ate my homework the world has ever seen.
We’ve been given binders of old information, extracts from Wikipedia, and a few choice quotes, and yet nothing at all on how Brexit will hit each sector.
Now the government’s woeful failure to prepare for Brexit has been laid bare in front of the whole country. The mess this government are making of negotiations shows why the people must be given the opportunity to exit from Brexit.
It is unbelievable that we are being dragged out of the EU, one of the most huge events of my lifetime, and the Government hasn’t properly worked out properly what it will mean for our key industries.
Perhaps the best solution would be to rename the European Union the Confederate States of Europe. That way the brave Brexiteers could celebrate the demise of the EU and the rest of us could get on with life as it is now (all be it under a different badge); finally getting too sort out the many domestic issues that are continuing to build up.
As a further sop to the brave Brexiteers we could make the new CSE passports blue.
My understanding is that they could have blue passports today, it’s a UK government decision…
Of these 24 sectors, the papers show that in 21 of them, industry has concerns about skills gaps, attracting talent and labour mobility post-Brexit.
I’m a little surprised the brave Brexiteers haven’t been more vocal about this, unless they mistakenly believe that they will be able to readily replace EU workers with workers from the rest of the world (at lower rates of pay).
Personally, I would have thought that here is one of the opportunities provided by Brexit; UK businesses are going to face up to having to invest in UK nationals. Given the timetable for Brexit, it would seem that actions taken now have a good change of delivering an improved supply of locally developed talent by 31-December-2020…
So as part of “BRITAIN must get behind Theresa May to make a success of Brexit”, we need to be reminding the government and business of their obligations to UK nationals resident in the UK and asking them what are they going to do to wean themselves off the drug of cheap labour imports.
The only area I can see a real problem is that without free movement of labour and the status membership of the Single Market gives us, namely making the EU market an extension to the home market, is with UK contractors working in the EU and thus contributing to our exports.
I see already that Do It Yourself will have a whole new meaning, a rather important one, if we do indeed leave the EU.
I find this whole thing bizarre. How can you enter into trade negotiations without understanding the benefits of aspects of that agreement on the economy. The only explanation I can think is that either the government is withholding that analysis or they have concluded that there is never going to be a trade deal in which case any analysis is pointless.
Roland,
I expect the top Brexiteers will indeed think it’s a brilliant idea too being in cheap labour rather than train our own. As to business investing in labour some may but must I fear will up sticks and move to cheaper climes. As to what most brave Brexiteers think too either of these possibilities I fear they will be saying “I’m shocked I never thought that would happen, that isn’t my sort of Brexit”. But as I’ve often said “You don’t get the Brexit you want, you get the Brexit you are given”.
It seems that Hilary Ben has now put them all on the internet with just a small amount of redaction (as they say nowadays). What a farce it all is. Anyway I am glad I did not waste my time going to read them in camera.
Or indeed Hilary Benn…
‘Then Jo Swinson had some time alone in a darkened room with them and she was underwhelmed to say the least.’
Before anyone gets too far up their high horse on this I suggest going to YouTube and looking up ‘TTIP Reading Room, Luke Flanagan.’
Roland – ‘So as part of “BRITAIN must get behind Theresa May to make a success of Brexit”, we need to be reminding the government and business of their obligations to UK nationals resident in the UK and asking them what are they going to do to wean themselves off the drug of cheap labour imports.’
I’m not totally sure who you mean by, ‘we,’ here. But leaving that aside, isn’t the real problem here why, ‘we’ couldn’t ask this WITHIN the EU and, more importantly, ask what to do about it? In terms of the EU having a negative effect on wages the evidence is there – see p27 here for example:
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/STUD/2016/579001/IPOL_STU%282016%29579001_EN.pdf
p28-41 is also quite the eye-opener if you have a bit of reading time.
It’s not about getting behind Theresa May or anyone else – it’s about getting behind people on the rough end of the economic dislocations here and the fact that the EU is not a reciprocal deal in a way that is meaningful to a lot of people. It’s not just the UK – we now have 90% of Bulgarian doctors immediately leaving on qualification. That is not a good thing. Putting the boot into the idea of LEAVE is one thing, but I don’t think it follows that there is no problem in need of resolution in the EU picture. The question REMAIN signally failed to tackle in 2016 is what to do about it.
Frankie – ‘I expect the top Brexiteers will indeed think it’s a brilliant idea too being in cheap labour rather than train our own.’
I’m sure that’s true, no doubt. Indeed I was once told that Boris was more liberal than Nick Clegg on immigration – https://www.libdemvoice.org/boris-shows-himself-to-be-more-liberal-than-nick-on-immigration-35160.html. To quote, ‘But when it comes to immigration, I’m afraid the reality is you’ll more often find Boris showing liberal leadership than Nick.’ How times change!
But unlike the EU I can tell Boris Johnson and Nick Clegg what I think about them at a ballot box.
Jackie,
What do we do about it, bit late to be asking that question now. You voted out but don’t seem to know what to do. Unfortunately that seems to be the reason d’etra of most Brexiteers, you disliked the EU but don’t know what to replace it with. Each of you has your own personal Brexit and the most realistic seems to be Tinkerbell will wave her magic wand and everything will be OK; sadly that is more realistic than some of the other private Brexit dreams.
Frankie – ‘What do we do about it, bit late to be asking that question now.’
Yes. It is, isn’t it.
It is often said we cannot remove the people who make decisions on behalf of the EU, including us. Which people are being referred to?
The council of ministers are all elected by their home countries.
The European parliament is elected.
The commissioners are nominated for fixed terms by their home countries. I guess we could elect them.
I am not sure how the judges of the ECJ are appointed.
The problem seems to be that the UK does not elect everyone, even though the UK has contributers at every level that are under its control.
The same could be said of the inside of the UK: I only elect one MP, not all the others. It could probably be argued that this is at the heart of our current political difficulties, but that is a different discussion.
I had heard that HMG’s studies were on the flaky side but even so I am astonished. These ‘sectoral analysis’ papers are a joke, a national embarrassment.
I’m pressed for time (turkey to collect) so I urge everyone to read Richard North’s excellent take-down (link below) and also to follow the contained link to his blog post of last January on mutual recognition of drivers’ licences and certificates of professional competence. That’s just one of the minefields the government is pretending doesn’t exist.
http://eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=86712