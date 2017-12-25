Merry Christmas to you all

The LDV team wishes all of you the most peaceful, healthy, happy festive time.

We send our love and support to those of you who face Christmas for the first time without someone you love. A loss that is acute every day can feel especially intolerable amongst all the jollity.

We should also think of those whose lives are a constant struggle with poverty and those who put so much time and effort into helping them. I’m thinking of those at welfare rights organisations and charities who prepare and represent them at appeals, of the food bank volunteers who try to make sure that nobody goes hungry at Christmas. This was a particular challenge for those at the Coatbridge food bank in Scotland earlier this week when their premises were vandalised. Their determination to carry on and open as normal to make sure that they helped as many people as possible is inspiring.

A huge thanks to all of you for your thoughtful and interesting contributions over the past year. You make this LDV community a good place to be. Whenever I go to Conference, so many people come up and say how much they enjoy LDV. Thank you to all our contributors and commentators.

Of course, the biggest thanks go to the team who put in so much time and energy into keeping the site going and to putting on such interesting events at Conferences. Behind the scenes, we would be lost without Ryan whose technical expertise keeps the site up and running and Alex who keeps our finances in order.

It’s been amazing to welcome Kirsten Johnson as a new day editor this year. Her always thoughtful, compassionate posts are superb. It’s also fantastic to have Mark Valladares back as a day editor, with his particular international expertise and knowledge of the House of Lords – as well as his encyclopaedic knowledge of every process this party has.

Joe Bourke has organised 3 superb Conference events this year and ensured that LDV contributed to another for Lib Dems for Seekers of Sanctuary. He’s done a fantastic job.

Mary Reid has stepped down as a day editor, but she is still very much part of our team. Her wisdom, sensitivity and tact are so valuable.

Being part of the team is not just about sticking posts up on a particular day a week. Joe O, Joe B, Nick, Kirsten, Stephen, Mark, Paul, Chris, Ryan, Alex and Mary are always there to offer insight and help on the challenges that running a site like this entail. I so appreciate their unfailing good humour and judgement.

All of us want to see a world where people have peace, freedom, health and happiness every day, not just Christmas. That is our over-riding goal and is what motivates us eery day. We will not let up on our pursuit of that goal in 2018.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings