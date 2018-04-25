The Voice

Mick Clark selected for Yeovil

By | Wed 25th April 2018 - 1:33 pm

Another former Lib Dem seat has selected a candidate for the next General Election. Getting a candidate in place early on to lead campaigning boosts our chances.

Members in Yeovil, formerly held by Paddy Ashdown and David Laws between 1983 and 2015, have selected Mick Clark to fight the seat. Like Paddy, he has a record in the forces:

From the Chard and Ilminster Times:

Born and bred in Yeovil, Mick served in the Royal Air Force and NHS.

He said: “I cannot wait to get started.

“I’m looking forward to meeting local residents across the constituency in the coming weeks and months to hear the concerns and address the issues people are facing.’’

A spokesman for the Yeovil Lib Dems added: “Living in Stoford, Mick is a local and well-known figure where he and his family are equally involved.

Paddy is now the local party chair and he had this to say:

Now the work to win back this seat can begin”,

“I am delighted that we have chosen such an excellent local champion.

  • Richard Underhill 26th Apr '18 - 9:44am

    Paddy won Yeovil with lots of hard work, but it helps to be lucky.
    Don’t let him waste your time with lots of stories, such as a local paper saying
    “Liberals enter the race, Tories lose”
    so “Go write me a victory”
    That was before the days of twitter etc

