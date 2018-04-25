How to get Lib Dem Voice by email

The Voice

By | Wed 25th April 2018 - 2:55 pm

Some people like regularly visiting a site to see if there’s new stories of interest. But if you prefer email, you can instead sign up to get a daily early morning email with a summary of the previous day’s posts from Lib Dem Voice, complete with a note of how many comments each post has got and convenient links to click on if any take your fancy and you want to take a read.

You can unsubscribe at any time and we won’t pass your email on to anyone else.

You can also sign up for a special once-a-week email, bringing you the best of the posts from across the Liberal Democrat blogosphere (aka the Golden Dozen, which is also posted up on this site).

 

  • theakes 26th Apr '18 - 7:41pm

    Perhaps we should email everyone wherever they are, at least they would at least notice us. At the moment we seem to be going nowhere, other than talking amongst ourselves. We are stagnant, to such an extent that Nick Tyrone in his blog talks about the “death bed”. Will we we make net gains next week and will we reach 50, remembering we lost 300+ last time fought?.

