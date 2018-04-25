Will Brexit Affect the NHS

We all remember Boris’s epitaph on the side of the Out-campaign bus saying “Let’s fund our NHS instead”. This related to the £350 million a week that we supposedly pay to the Europe Union (the net figure was of course significantly less). The question is, is the NHS going to be worse off because of Brexit?

Currently, we don’t know how the negotiations are going to end. The government talks about leaving without a deal suggests that they can start trading with the EU on World Trade Organisation tariffs or the complicated agreement implied by May’s Florence speech. With no overall majority will this government even be able to complete the negotiations.

Most commentators highlight four factors that will determine the impact on the NHS following Brexit (If and when we leave EU). The state of the economy will determine general taxation, and that will determine the level of NHS funding. In recent years the NHS had protected status although many NHS Trusts are financially very vulnerable. The pressure on the NHS will be further exasperated by an ageing population and plans for a `seven-day service.’ The EU membership costs, £8.6 billion net, will not all be used to support the NHS as there are other priorities (the government has promised some sectors that after Brexit they will be protected, at least for a while). The NHS will certainly not get the £350 million a week. The budget for the NHS for 2017/18 is £122 billion. If the full amount of £8.6 billion were given to the NHS, it would be used up in 26 days.

NHS is reliant on migrant staff to deliver services. Currently, around 11,000 doctors are working in England from the EU27 and 20,000 nurses. There are already staff shortages in nursing, with a 92 percent drop in the registration of EU nurses from the EU27 as of March 2017. Because we still don’t know what immigration regime the government will introduce post-Brexit, there is a considerable resource risk of specialist medical skills for the NHS.

For UK citizens, already resident in the EU there will be little change for them. However, the millions of UK nationals who annually travel to the EU in the future will have to purchase private health insurance. To bust a myth 52,000 patients came to the UK for treatment while 63,000 patients left the UK for treatment in Europe.

The NHS will also be affected by the availability of pharmaceutical drugs in Britain. EU law underpins the regulation of pharmaceuticals in the UK, and even though Theresa May has said she wants Britain to remain part of the European Medicines Agency, by coming out of the EU, UK will lose access to facilities that allow these goods to flow freely between the UK and the rest of the EU.

It is difficult to see what will happen to the NHS after the Brexit negotiations have been completed and just as difficult to convey these doubts to a public that is becoming weary by the entire Brexit debate.

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team