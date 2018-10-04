Mobile phones: do parents need to turn them off as much as their children?

Today whilst sitting in a local café I saw something vaguely disturbing – which I seem to see almost every day now. This may be rather an unusual subject for a blog, but I just had to sit down and write this piece. A parent had obviously just picked up his daughter from school – she was maybe five or six year’s old – and taken her out for a well-meaning treat. But after five minutes or so, I noticed her just staring out of the window. The father was on his mobile phone for almost the entire length of the time that I was there – at least twenty minutes, if not longer.
The child would intermittently try to get her father’s attention, saying look at this or that, but he would glance across at her with a quick smile and then carry on scrolling – and scrolling, not taking any meaningful interest in what she was saying. They were in my line of sight so I could not escape the whole thing. The little girl was trying so hard to engage with her father, but his attention was elsewhere. In the end I think she just gave up. Maybe he had something very important to sort out, it is not for me to judge, but I have seen this pattern of behaviour repeated many times – especially on train journeys. It is strange how we so often criticise children and adolescents for spending too much time on their phones, when their parents can be at least as culpable. Sometimes there are also safety implications; I have seen the parents of small children using their phones whilst crossing the road, with their young charges walking ahead unsupervised.
Children may need to offload or share their experiences at the end of a long day at school, but, even more significantly, what does this behaviour by adults teach them about the nature of human interaction? The impact of mobile phones on human communication patterns must surely have been the subject of considerable research by now, but while adults feeling ignored can at least get up and walk away, very young children either have to sit in silence with a parent on their phone – or make attempts at very one-sided conversations!
I wrote the above before looking at the psychological evidence around this, but see that the term “technoference” has now been coined to describe everyday interactions being interrupted by mobile or digital devices. In a research paper published in June 2018, in the US journal Pediatric Research, the authors found that the children of parents who spend too much time on their smartphones are more likely to have behavioural problems later in life, such as becoming emotionally withdrawn, which is not altogether surprising. A Department for Education report published this year also revealed that more children are starting primary school with poor verbal communication skills; could this, partly, be because parents are not engaging in conversation with their children as much as they used to? Are mobile phones partly responsible?
If so, the question then becomes, what should the policy response be? It was reported in July 2018 that the NHS in Manchester is going to launch a campaign against the negative impact of digital addiction on communication between parents and children, the first scheme of its kind in the UK. Maybe such action needs to be more widely replicated to safeguard children’s mental health and wellbeing?
* Until recently, Judy Abel was Head of Health Policy at Policy Connect.
Hm, you say “it is not for me to judge” but this whole post sounds pretty judgmental! And it’s not very liberal, trying to micromanage other people’s behavior like this.
I think as so often mobile phones are blamed for existing phenomena in society, things that long pre-date them. My dad read the newspaper rather than talk to us at the dinner table and my parents always have the TV on rather than have conversations. Yes sometimes small children are going to be bored, this is not new or particularly the fault of mobile phones. 🙂
I have a mobile phone. It’s a bog standard model, which I occasionally use to speak to people and occasionally to text. It spends most of its time in my pocket when I go out and works ‘hands free’ in my car. And that’s all. Suits me fine, costs me around £8 per month. I’ve had one since the mid 1990s, my first being courtesy of the Council I was on at the time.
Quite frankly, seeing people walking along clasping their phones or sitting in restaurants and coffee bars staring at their phones and ignoring their companions just about sums up the mesmeric effect modern devices have over many of us. Conversation? What’s that? I would certainly ban them in all schools and come down like a ton of bricks on anyone using them while driving. I’m still not convinced that excessive use will not eventually be detrimental to health – after all, we use micro waves to cook things, don’t we? Ah, well, back to Jurassic Park for me, then?
I find people wabbling around on the pavements with their faces in their phones. I use a mobility scooter and its not fun trying to avoid an accident, They walk straight into you and you have to swerve all the time to avoid them. The mobile phone has taken over the world
Holly is right up to a point – children were being ignored by their parents in public places long before we had mobile phones – be they smartphones or just phones.
But I do feel parents ignoring their children when said children clearly need to interact with their parents is very bad – I think it results all too often in poor (attention-seeking) behaviour on the part of the children in such situations.
And John and Angela are right in their comments regarding behaviour of mobile phone users in ignoring the needs and safety of others around them
“I do feel parents ignoring their children when said children clearly need to interact with their parents is very bad – I think it results all too often in poor (attention-seeking) behaviour on the part of the children in such situations.”
This is very true, but that is the fault of the parent, not the mobile phone.
I have been in situations like the one described in the post. I smile at the child and wave and maybe pull faces, rather than just sitting there letting the child feel like nobody will interact with them.