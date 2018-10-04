Mobile phones: do parents need to turn them off as much as their children?

Today whilst sitting in a local café I saw something vaguely disturbing – which I seem to see almost every day now. This may be rather an unusual subject for a blog, but I just had to sit down and write this piece. A parent had obviously just picked up his daughter from school – she was maybe five or six year’s old – and taken her out for a well-meaning treat. But after five minutes or so, I noticed her just staring out of the window. The father was on his mobile phone for almost the entire length of the time that I was there – at least twenty minutes, if not longer.

The child would intermittently try to get her father’s attention, saying look at this or that, but he would glance across at her with a quick smile and then carry on scrolling – and scrolling, not taking any meaningful interest in what she was saying. They were in my line of sight so I could not escape the whole thing. The little girl was trying so hard to engage with her father, but his attention was elsewhere. In the end I think she just gave up. Maybe he had something very important to sort out, it is not for me to judge, but I have seen this pattern of behaviour repeated many times – especially on train journeys. It is strange how we so often criticise children and adolescents for spending too much time on their phones, when their parents can be at least as culpable. Sometimes there are also safety implications; I have seen the parents of small children using their phones whilst crossing the road, with their young charges walking ahead unsupervised.

Children may need to offload or share their experiences at the end of a long day at school, but, even more significantly, what does this behaviour by adults teach them about the nature of human interaction? The impact of mobile phones on human communication patterns must surely have been the subject of considerable research by now, but while adults feeling ignored can at least get up and walk away, very young children either have to sit in silence with a parent on their phone – or make attempts at very one-sided conversations!

I wrote the above before looking at the psychological evidence around this, but see that the term “technoference” has now been coined to describe everyday interactions being interrupted by mobile or digital devices. In a research paper published in June 2018, in the US journal Pediatric Research, the authors found that the children of parents who spend too much time on their smartphones are more likely to have behavioural problems later in life, such as becoming emotionally withdrawn, which is not altogether surprising. A Department for Education report published this year also revealed that more children are starting primary school with poor verbal communication skills; could this, partly, be because parents are not engaging in conversation with their children as much as they used to? Are mobile phones partly responsible?

If so, the question then becomes, what should the policy response be? It was reported in July 2018 that the NHS in Manchester is going to launch a campaign against the negative impact of digital addiction on communication between parents and children, the first scheme of its kind in the UK. Maybe such action needs to be more widely replicated to safeguard children’s mental health and wellbeing?

* Until recently, Judy Abel was Head of Health Policy at Policy Connect.