Moran: Backsliding democracies from the USA to Ukraine

At the end of last year, the United States of America was added to the International IDEA’s annual list of “backsliding” democracies for the first time, pointing to a “visible deterioration” it said began in 2019.

Remarkably, the number of backsliding democracies has doubled in the past decade with more than a quarter of people alive today now living in one of these democracies. What’s more, in addition to “established democracies” such as the US, this list of backsliding democracies includes EU member states Hungary, Poland and Slovenia.

And it gets worse.

According to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance the number of people living in fragile democracies rises to more than two in three with the addition of authoritarian or “hybrid” regimes.

To put it more succinctly, democracy is in retreat.

If we were to rewind thirty years, to the end of the Cold War, many intellectuals talked of “the end of history”, with liberal democracies deemed the gold standard for which every country in the world would eventually seek and adopt. While there were many initial movements in that direction, this last decade has seen democracy thrown on to the ropes the world over.

Serbia, for instance, was removed from the list of “hybrid” regimes because they were no longer considered a democracy. This is the same Serbia who, back in 2009, applied to join the European Union, promising to democratise further in the hope of being accepted.

Perhaps the saddest of these developments involves Ukraine, which was removed last year from the list of ’backsliding democracies’ after their situation improved. Fast forward a few months and the country has been plunged into a darkness few thought we’d ever see again in Europe, as Putin’s war machine proceeds to bomb hospitals, level towns and assassinate the Ukrainian leadership.

The invasion of Ukraine is “a taste of what a world without checks on antidemocratic behaviour would look like,” Michael Abramowitz, the president of Freedom House, told the New York Times last week, warning “this is going to set the world back in a major way – not just for democracy, but for the rule of law.”

Now is the time for the UK to step up. Boris Johnson’s government loves to use phrases like “world beating” and “global Britain” – often, with very little to back those words up. Little has been done to put meat to the bones of “levelling up”, and the government’s response to the Ukraine crisis has shown that we are far from achieving the “Global Britain” which the Prime Minister has promised.

The government’s empty sloganeering has also extended to our democracy. At Joe Biden’s summit for democracy, the Prime Minister said that “it has never been more vital to strengthen democracy at home and stand up for our principles abroad”. Yet his government has introduced legislation to clamp down on freedom of protest, and close off our country to refugees. What’s more, their effort to reform our elections will strip the Electoral Commission of its independence, introduce mandatory photo ID to vote, and impose more of our regressive First Past the Post voting system.

At the same time, record numbers of people are losing faith in the power of their vote in the UK. Nearly two in three people think politicians are ‘merely out for themselves’, while dissatisfaction in democracy has reached record highs in recent years.

We cannot call for democracy to be safeguarded overseas, all the while turning a blind eye to backsliding here at home. We must both defend and improve our democracy.

We need to replace the hotbed of cronyism the House of Lords has become with an elected alternative. We need to extend the franchise, so that the sixteen-year-olds (many of whom already pay tax and serve in our armed forces) can pick our leaders. Most importantly, we need to abandon the First Past the Post voting system, which hands unearned majorities to unpopular governments, letting them do whatever they want with no accountability.

In short, we need to make votes matter .

The past few weeks have shown the danger of unaccountable power. While I am glad that Boris Johnson is no Vladimir Putin, we cannot rest on our laurels. The last few weeks have shown that democracy cannot be taken for granted. It is up to all of us to cherish and nurture it.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon