More than one person a minute joins Lib Dems since May’s statement

Theresa May’s statement in Downing Street tonight seems to have motivated a bunch of people to do something to stop Brexit. They’ve joined the Lib Dems.

More than 200 people have joined @LibDems since Theresa May’s statement. That’s more than 1 a minute. Join them – and help us fight to keep Britain in the EU: https://t.co/9vAl1xiTxU — Greg Foster (@LibFozzy) November 14, 2018

Actually, now it’s over 300…..

They got a welcome from the leader:

Great news. We saw a mini surge of people joining the Lib Dems tonight. From the start we’ve been the only party fighting Brexit and we won’t stop until we secure a People’s Vote. Come and join the only party committed to fighting Brexit https://t.co/CfSTqcIDvQ pic.twitter.com/CarO25TjAt — Vince Cable (@vincecable) November 14, 2018

And it must be pretty remarkable if the BBC notices:

So, if you have signed up tonight, welcome. Have a look at my Lib Dem Lowdown post from last year to get some idea about the party. Make yourself a home and get involved in one of the many Lib Dem activities.

And if you haven’t signed up yet, join the party that’s been leading the way on fighting Brexit since it was ever a thing. We can still stop this. We know that Theresa May is scared of No Brexit because she can see that more and more people want a People’s Vote.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings