Caron Lindsay

More than one person a minute joins Lib Dems since May’s statement

By | Wed 14th November 2018 - 9:48 pm

Theresa May’s statement in Downing Street tonight seems to have motivated a bunch of people to do something to stop Brexit. They’ve joined the Lib Dems.

Actually, now it’s over 300…..

They got a welcome from the leader:

 

And it must be pretty remarkable if the BBC notices:

So, if you have signed up tonight, welcome. Have a look at my Lib Dem Lowdown post from last year to get some idea about the party. Make yourself a home and get involved in one of the many Lib Dem activities.

And if you haven’t signed up yet, join the party that’s been leading the way on fighting Brexit since it was ever a thing. We can still stop this. We know that Theresa May is scared of No Brexit because she can see that more and more people want a People’s Vote.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • User Avatarpaul barker 14th Nov - 9:53pm
    Westminster is knee-deep in Rumours & Plots, the Brexiteers might just talk themselves into a Leadership Challenge. Even the Labour Brexit supporters have managed to...
  • User AvatarGlenn 14th Nov - 9:41pm
    Frankie There is no Glen on this thread. My name is Glenn with two Ns. I am enjoying it. I said right from the start...
  • User AvatarMartin 14th Nov - 9:29pm
    Thank you Frankie. Of course Norway accepts and abides by regulations that it had no part in framing. Moreover, I expect the number of times...
  • User Avatarfrankie 14th Nov - 9:27pm
    I must admit the raving of the Brexiteers brought a smile to my lips. Reality is a hard task master and they are learning a...
  • User Avatarfrankie 14th Nov - 8:24pm
    Glen, And I answered the question for him. Enjoy your Brexit Glen after all this is what you voted for, not what you expected I...
  • User AvatarGlenn 14th Nov - 8:01pm
    I note Norway still hasn't joined it. As for what has come to pass. The sky hasn't fallen, either. Personally, I don't believe Britain is...