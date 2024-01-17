Mothballing the UK’s amphibious assault ships would be short-sighted and foolish

Image available with for reuse under the OGL (Open Government License).

At a time when the world is at its least stable, possibly since the end of the Cold War more than 30 years ago, the mothballing of two of the Royal Navy’s most critical assets is under open consideration by the Tories.

The Government are once again considering mothballing – ie. indefinitely laying up – both HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, two amphibious assault, command and supply ships operated by the Royal Navy. These are the only two ships of this type which are still in operation in the fleet, capable of operating with hundreds of Royal Marines onboard and carrying a well-equipped landing force. Both of the ships would otherwise have service lives well into the 2030s.

These ships are critical for the kind of security environment we are approaching. The effects of climate change will be profound across the globe, and these effects are already springing new threats and conflicts, including in both Syria and Nigeria. Some significant states are critically exposed to security threats around climate change, and some are already perilously close to state collapse. If there has ever been a moment we have needed the kind of ships that allow us to operate in theatres outside of our immediate neighbourhood, it is now.

However, not content with short-termist policymaking applying to the NHS, planning, housing, local government, and virtually every other area of the public realm, something as fundamental as defence and security is now in the crosshairs.

Even if we park the point about security for a second, these ships are mainstays of our international capacity. As a party we firmly believe in our responsibility to offer humanitarian assistance and international aid, which must in turn commit us to resisting the apparent fate of these ships. HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark have been essential for British humanitarian efforts across the globe, with deployments around the world, including to the Mediterranean during the climate-induced civil war in Syria.

As military assets, these ships are able to deploy at a scale, pace, and efficiency which is unmatched by civilian capabilities from the United Nations or international charities – there are no civilian ships which would be quite as well-suited for the types of operations ships like the Albion and Bulwark. Their loss would be a huge blow to our capacity to deliver humanitarian aid where and when it is needed, and with that yet another bruise for our international standing.

Yet like a bull in a china shop, no policy area is safe from the Tories’ bumbling incompetence, bean-counting and short-sightedness. Every day something breaks or reaches crisis point, as it will remain until someone else is in government to fix it again.

As Liberal Democrats we support the delivery of humanitarian effort where it’s needed, we’re committed to meeting the security challenges of tomorrow, and we recognise the calamitous effects of climate change which are already emerging. Everything about the role of HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark is precisely what we support and expect of our armed forces. We owe it to them to stand up for these capabilities, and press Government to develop a long-term strategy for the resourcing and staffing of both vessels. Liberal Democrats must keep up the pressure on Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and stand up for hard-working people in the Royal Marines, Royal Navy and across the defence community.

Note: The Ministry of Defence has repeatedly claimed no decision has been made on the future of the ships, but there are rumours that recent developments in the Red Sea have forced ministers into at least some reconsideration. As of 15 January 2024, Defence Minister James Cartlidge confirmed in a written answer that “no final decision” has been made on Landing Platform Docks but that the department’s position remains unchanged.

* Charlie Murphy is a former Vice Chair of Young Liberals.