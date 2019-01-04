Caron Lindsay

MP slams Government for failure to improve health services for trans people

By | Fri 4th January 2019 - 10:25 am

Maria Miller, the Chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, has slammed the Government for failing to improve health services for transgender people. And there’s a particular Liberal Democrat dimension to this as senior Liberal Democrats actually helped to collect the evidence on this in the first place.

Ms Miller said yesterday that basic healthcare taken for granted by the general public is “out of reach” for trans people.

From The Independent:

The committee is due to publish a new report on the care of LGBT+ people in the coming weeks but Ms Miller has already warned services are “going backwards quickly” – with trans people among the worst affected.

“Many trans people simply don’t have access to the basic healthcare that the rest of us take for granted – things like cervical smears are often things that trans men are not able to access,” Ms Miller told the Press Association.Theresa May did commit to reforming the Gender Recognition Act 2004 to remove intrusive red tape for those legally changing gender, and launched a £1m LGBT+ health and social care fund in November.

However, Ms Miller said the focus on legal reforms has “eclipsed” efforts to improve trans people’s experiences.

“As a result there has been a debate focusing in on things that really are not as important as making sure that trans people have access to public services, and the debate has been focused in on issues that are much less important to trans people’s lives,” she said.


And that Liberal Democrat dimension? Well, almost three years ago, Ms Miller’s Committee published a report  on transgender equality. A fair bit of the evidence for the health section of that report was gathered thanks to our Sarah Brown and Zoe O’Connell, who asked for it using #transdocfail on Twitter. Zoe wrote about it on her blog in 2013:

Following on from the news that one of the few private doctors dealing with Trans issues has had complaints made against him by fellow doctors, Sarah Brown suggested that Trans people tweet their bad experiences of doctors using the #TransDocFail hashtag. Most of these failures go uninvestigated, because people are afraid of not being believed or having vital treatment witheld as the following demonstrate:

“#transdocfail I tried to complain, at which point I was told the next appointment I had for arranging second opinion would be cancelled.”
@TransDocFailAno: “#transdocfail I am terrified of talking about my experiences because I am afraid of having treatment withdrawn by the GIC.”

The hashtag took off in a big way and the evidence gathered informed the policy we passed at our conference in 2015. The photo above shows Sarah Brown summating that motion.

Ms Miller’s comments show that we are still a long way from ensuring that trans people have access to the healthcare that they need.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAdrian Sanders 4th Jan - 10:21am
    I agree with Rick.
  • User AvatarTony Vickers 4th Jan - 10:17am
    “Markets where possible; state where necessary.” Can’t we all that is Lib Dem economic philosophy in a nutshell, whether Orange Book followers / Liberal Reform...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 4th Jan - 10:15am
    Well said, Sandra Hammett! I just wonder whether our ‘ex pat’ had his tongue firmly in his cheek. If not, then I think that we...
  • User AvatarMerlene Emerson 4th Jan - 10:14am
    Thanks David, Nom de Plume, Andrew for your comments. Martin I agree that we need more data which is why the first step is monitoring...
  • User AvatarRichard Younger-Ross 4th Jan - 10:02am
    I am not one for driving others out of the Party, but the harm done by The Orange Bookers in power may take us years...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 4th Jan - 9:41am
    To me the question for the party is whether we are really in a position to integrate new people into the party. As far as...