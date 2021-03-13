Caron Lindsay

Munira Wilson: Government has duty to facilitate safe protest

By | Sat 13th March 2021 - 10:51 am

I’m feeling frustrated, to be honest, that Reclaim these Streets vigils over the country have been cancelled after Police made clear to organisers that they could be hit with heavy fines. The events have now mostly been moved online and I’ll be taking part at 6pm tonight, on my doorstep with a candle to remember Sarah Everard and the other women killed by men and to assert the right of women and girls to go about their business in safety – and, crucially, without the fear that it is clear we all experience.

Now I’m about as Covid-cautious as you could possibly get. I’ve barely been out in a year. But I’m also a liberal and my instinctive reaction is that our right to protest is a fundamental civil liberties. In these times, you need to be responsible and protest in a Covid secure way, but the right to stand up and be counted for a cause you believe in is vital.

In recent days, several Liberal Democrats have been talking more about civil liberties.

I’m glad to see that Munira Wilson, our MP for Twickenham and health spokesperson, has made some robust comments on the vigil bans:

Women and girls should be able to walk down our streets safely and without fear. I completely understand why people feel moved to attend vigils or protest about this. It is deeply disappointing that the Metropolitan Police have refused to help make it happen.
“No one wants to see crowds of people at a time when social distancing is so important to save lives. But Reclaim These Streets is committed to organising Covid-safe vigils and the High Court made it clear that such an event can be lawful.
“The Government has a duty to facilitate safe protests. The way the Government has curtailed protest rights and is trying to do so even after we emerge from the pandemic is deeply concerning. Liberal Democrats will always defend the right to protest.”

Earlier this week, Alistair Carmichael wrote on Times Red Box (£) that it was time to scrap the Coronavirus Act and preserve civil liberties.
It is time to scrap the Coronavirus Act and all its associated rules and regulations, and replace it with a new law that delivers on what we need without overreaching government authority. That is why the Liberal Democrats are backing Liberty’s “Protect Everyone” Bill. We need to move past the harmful, criminalising approach the government has used that has left so many communities behind, and left too many of us feeling the inequality of the law. It is time to take back powers from the government — powers that they do not need — and scrap protest bans, unlawful detention and sweeping police controls.
In that same article, Alistair pointed out the difference between liberalism and libertarianism, emphasising the liberal’s sense of responsibility to others.
Individual freedom is essential to our country but there is a difference between being a liberal and being a libertarian. For some, freedom is the right to do whatever you please. For a liberal, freedom is balanced against our responsibility to others — to do no harm to those around us.
Alistair and Munira are right and it is good to see that we are making some noise about civil liberties.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Paul Barker
    6 comments so far & only one by a Woman. And I have just made it 7....
  • David Raw
    As the father of four daughters, (one of whom lives in south London, another, like Maddy, went to Edinburgh University), I too am heartbroken for Sarah, her fam...
  • Little Jackie Paper
    Nonconformistradical - humour for me died last year. Levity is gone. What do you want? Male lockdowns? Given we've normalised tyranny why not? I can see it c...
  • Nonconformistradical
    "If you are a man, have you always called out when a friend or colleague that has said something/behaved somewhat inappropriately or acted when you have seen a ...
  • John Marriott
    “Quite frankly, my dear,” as Rhett Butler said to Scarlett O’Hara, “ I don’t give a damn”. Don’t believe that all the USA is on the royal runaways...