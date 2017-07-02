Mutualisation of public services needs to go up the agenda

One of the most interesting developments in domestic politics of recent years is the return of the debate over nationalisation in many public services: notably rail and utilities.

Labour’s 2017 manifesto put nationalisation firmly back on the agenda. Seeing as that is the case, I would argue that this offers the opportunity to make a strong case to the public for the largely ignored, but very credible model that mutualisation offers.

There is no disputing that there are many flaws with the privately-owned models that have been adopted for many public services, but equally it’s worth remembering that fully nationalised industries have had more than their fair share of problems.

In both cases, it stems from the innate conflict between the interests of shareholder interests and the interests of the workforce. In the privatised case, the interests of the workforce become a peripheral issue in favour of maximising returns, often leading to short termism, lack of public accountability, and a disenfranchised and disinterested workforce.

On the flip side, the weakness of nationalisation is that government control of the organisation means that management is heavily influenced by public opinion, which inevitably leads to a situation where unions can politicise the issues towards favouring the interests of the workforce over and above the interests of providing a good service to the public. Rewind 40 years and we can see these problems at their worst, with the nation pretty much crippled by the dominance of unions influencing public opinion and making sensible management in the public interest all but impossible.

Mutualisation resolves this conflict by enfranchising both staff and customers while also insulating it somewhat from outside political interference. It is time that this concept got to the top of the political agenda. In my view, every enterprise can benefit from the inherent removal of conflict that mutualisation delivers. Imagine a rail franchise where both customers and workforce alike have a vote relating to their local franchise and benefit from the efficient-running of the operation. The same could equally apply to other areas, including power generation and all of the other things that Jeremy Corbyn chose to put on the agenda for nationalisation.

Now is the time to start putting all the ducks in a row to make viable plans for transforming public services in this fashion that are convincing and viable. Credible models and viable financing strategies need to be in place to make the case to the public.

Services that work, where both users and the workers delivering that service are fully enfranchised in the profitability, good-running, and general sustainability of the organisation is not something that any level-headed person would fail to support. The Liberal Democrats need to be pushing this option in the absence of it from other parties. It’s good for the country and also good for the Liberal Democrats to be pushing something really transformative for the UK on the domestic scene.

* Adam Penny is a Lib Dem member living in France